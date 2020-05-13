VIDEO: Benjamin Scheuer Performs 'Cookie-tin Banjo' and 'I Am Samantha' for Geffen Stayhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Geffen Playhouse is presenting Geffen Stayhouse! They will be be sharing exclusive, original content every Wednesday from some of their Geffen alumns and favorite theater artists!

Geffen alumn Benjamin Scheuer returned to Geffen Stayhouse with two more songs: Cookie-tin Banjo (from The Lion) and a new song, I Am Samantha.

