VIDEO: Amber Cabral Joins THE CHAOS TWINS - Wednesday at 4pm!

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in Wednesday, April 21 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guest is Amber Cabral!

Amber Cabral is an Inclusion and Diversity Consultant and CEO at Cabral Co. Formerly a Diversity Strategist at Walmart Stores, Inc.; Amber founded Cabral Co to guide organizations of various size and scope seeking to create and execute strategies that achieve sustainable, inclusive behavior shifts in the workplace. Amber has a Masters in Organizational Leadership from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan and a Bachelors degree in Psychology with a minor in Sociology from Wayne State University from her hometown; Detroit, Michigan. Passionate about nurturing the next generation of decision-makers, she serves on the boards for multiple non-profit organizations, including Brown Girls Do, Inc™, that are committed to promoting diverse representation in the arts, in workplaces and in communities; as well as empowering women and girls, globally. In her free time, she travels and writes articles focused on equity, culture and working-class life. She completed her first book, Allies and Advocates published on Wiley Press in 2020.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.