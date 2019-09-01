Upcoming CD Releases for September 2019

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for September, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Steven Universe The Movie (Original Soundtrack)

Released on Watertower Music on 9/2/19



In his first musical TV movie, Steven Universe thinks his time defending the Earth is over. But when a new gem comes to Beach City seeking revenge, Steven faces his biggest challenge yet. Includes songs by Patti LuPone (Evita, Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard, Company) Christine Ebersole (War Paint, Gray Gardens), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), and more!... learn more...

Yankee Doodle Dandy! (Studio Cast Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 9/6/19



The life and times of legendary showman George M. Cohan explode into the 21st century in this sensational new musical. Set against the colorful backdrop of "old Broadway," Yankee Doodle Dandy! is the story of a of a brash, and rebellious kid who grabbed the American Dream and almost single-handedly invented the Broadway musical. From the hard-knock days of his family's adventures on the vaudevill... learn more...

The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes

Released on KoomanDimond.com on 9/13/19



Writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (Disney's "Vampirina") announced the world premiere recording of their musical The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes will be released on Friday, September 13, 2019. After completing three seasons of music for the hit Disney Junior series "Vampirina," which airs in 115 countries to more than 100 million viewers, the Fred Ebb Award and Jonathan La... learn more...

A Strange Loop

Released on Yellow Sound on 9/27/19



Usher is a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons - not least of which, the punishing thoughts in his own head - in an attempt to capture and unders... learn more...

Kean (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Released on Stage Door Import on 9/27/19



Stage Door are pleased to present this deluxe edition of the 'Kean' Original Broadway Cast Album. Across two CDs, this definitive set features a new digital remaster of the Original Broadway Cast Recording accompanied by the previously unreleased studio and composer demos of the score (including several cut songs). The album boasts a generous selection of "pop" cover recordings performed by vocali... learn more... | buy now...

Jen Fellman: Forbidden Drive

Released on Broadway Records on 9/27/19



Forbidden Drive (released by Broadway Records) is the debut music album from vocal powerhouse Jen Fellman. Featuring songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, Broadway, and French chanson, Jen says, "I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album draw from a diverse repertoire of love songs that tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love." Poignant and ... learn more...

Dog Man: The Musical

Released on Broadway Records on 9/27/19



Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned hi... learn more...

Kristin Chenoweth - For The Girls

Released on Concord Records on 9/27/19



Emmy & Tony award-winner Kristin Chenoweth's new album, For The Girls, is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin's heroes and friends. Guest artists include Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. Produced by GRAMMY award-winner Steve Tyrell, the album includes Chenoweth's personally charged interpretations of classi... learn more...

