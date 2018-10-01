Upcoming CD Releases for October 2018

A Star Is Born

Released on Interscope on 10/5/18



Soundtrack to the 2018 movie staring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, with songs by Lukas Nelson.... learn more... | buy now...

Miss You Like Hell

Released on Ghostlight Records on 10/5/18



Miss You Like Hell, the New York premiere production from The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham), will record an original cast recording to be released later this year. With book and lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, music and lyrics by Erin McKeown, and choreography by Danny Mefford, the new musical was directed by Public Theater Resident Direc... learn more...

The Other Josh Cohen: A Musical With Songs

Released on Broadway Records on 10/19/18



Josh Cohen just can't get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment's been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever. Featuring an all-star lineup of special guest performers, including: six-time Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria ("The Simpsons," Ray Donovan, Brockmire), tw... learn more...

Jazz Goes To The Movies (Ann Hampton Callaway)

Released on Shanachie on 10/19/18



World renowned Tony nominee, New York Cabaret Award "Best Jazz Vocalist" winner and Theater World Award winner Ann Hampton Callaway delivers a must have album. "Jazz Goes To The Movies is a spectacular collection of all-time great movie songs lovingly performed by Ann and her ensemble led by Ted Rosenthal, winner of the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition." Jazz Goes To The Movies" conj... learn more... | buy now...

Twelfth Night (Original Public Works Cast)

Released on Craft Recordings on 10/19/18



The critically acclaimed 2018 Public Works musical adaptation of Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT features an original score by award winner Shaina Taub that joyfully combines New Orleans jazz, funk, R&B, music hall, and disco. With a cast comprised of Tony Award-winning Broadway veterans and over 100 community performers, this enchanting comedy follows a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Il... learn more... | buy now...

Sissle & Blake's Shuffle Along of 1950

Released on Harbinger on 10/19/18



Continuing with Harbinger Records acclaimed series of albums devoted to jazz pianist, composer, Broadway songwriter, and black music pioneer Eubie Blake, we proudly present the original demo to the proposed Broadway musical Shuffle Along of 1950. Harbinger s recording of Sissle and Blake singing the score to the original production of Shuffle Along won the Grammy Award for its brilliant liner note... learn more... | buy now...

