Upcoming CD Releases for May 2019

May. 1, 2019  
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for May, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Released on Ghostlight Records on 5/3/19

Ghostlight Records has announced it will record a new cast album of the hit Broadway musical sensation BE MORE CHILL. The show’s Original Broadway Cast Recording will be produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall for release later this Spring. BE MORE CHILL is now playing at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street, NYC). The alb... learn more...

Sing Out Sweet Land / Down In The Valley Original Broadway Cast
Released on Stage Door Import on 5/3/19

The 'Sing Out, Sweet Land!' Original Broadway Cast Recording featuring Alfred Drake and Burl Ives makes it's debut on CD. The album is complemented by the 1950 Decca Records studio recording of the Kurt Weill and Arnold Sundgaard one-act folk opera 'Down In The Valley', featuring Alfred Drake and Jane Wilson. 'Sing Out, Sweet Land!' opened at Broadway's International Theatre on December 27th 1944 ... learn more...

Never After (Original Studio Soundtrack)
Released on ParkQuest on 5/8/19

1. Never After (feat. Cameron Peterson) 2. It's All Your Fault (feat. Melanie Martin, Josh Faggion & Andrew McLeod) 3. The Plan (feat. Seth Mabry & Cana Park) 4. Lost in This World (feat. Cana Park & Seth Mabry) 5. Change of Plans (feat. Ellie Faggion, Josh Faggion & Melanie Martin) 6. I Am Free (feat. Alina Gannon, Zach Meeker, Cana Park & Seth Mabry) 7. Fly (feat. Miles Park & Joyanna Mart... learn more...

Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes
Released on Random House Audio on 5/14/19

Presenting an original audiobook performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, starring the cast of the National Theatre's 2018 Broadway revival. In this production, adapted especially for the listening experience, Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, and the entire cast recreate their acclaimed performances from the 2018 Tony Award-winning National Theatre revival of Angels in America: A Gay Fantas... learn more...

Anthem: Homunculus
Released on Ghostlight Records on 5/20/19

The soundtrack to Anthem: Homunculus, created by award-winning writer/director John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shrill) and composer/writer Bryan Weller, featuring original music and lyrics by Weller & Mitchell, will be available for digital download and streaming on May 20. Pre-order it now! Anthem: Homunculus is a 10-episode podcast series produced by Topic (Missing Richard S... learn more...

The Hello Girls - A New American Musical
Released on TBD on 5/24/19

From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz — an ensemble of actor-musicians chronicles the story of America's first women soldiers. These intrepid heroines served as bi-lingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations. ... learn more... | buy now...

Renascence Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording
Released on Broadway Records on 5/24/19

Transport Group's world premiere musical, Renascence is a theatrical exploration of identity and artistry through the poems of Pulitzer Prize-winning Edna St. Vincent Millay. At the age of 19 she writes a profoundly powerful poem, Renascence, catapulting her to stardom and releasing her from her rural, humble beginnings into a bohemian, reckless and unconventional urban lifestyle. "Vincent" capti... learn more...

