Upcoming CD Releases for May 2019
Be More Chill (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Sing Out Sweet Land / Down In The Valley Original Broadway Cast
Never After (Original Studio Soundtrack)
Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes
Anthem: Homunculus
The Hello Girls - A New American Musical
Renascence Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording
Released on Ghostlight Records on 5/3/19 Ghostlight Records has announced it will record a new cast album of the hit Broadway musical sensation BE MORE CHILL. The show’s Original Broadway Cast Recording will be produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall for release later this Spring. BE MORE CHILL is now playing at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street, NYC). The alb... learn more...
Released on Stage Door Import on 5/3/19
Released on ParkQuest on 5/8/19
Released on Random House Audio on 5/14/19
Released on Ghostlight Records on 5/20/19
Released on TBD on 5/24/19
Released on Broadway Records on 5/24/19
