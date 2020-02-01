Upcoming CD Releases for February 2020
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for February, 2020. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.
Trump in Space: A Musical Comedy (Hollywood Original Cast Recording)
I Love My Wife: Backer's Audition
Released on The Sam & Tony Show and The Original Second City Hollywood Cast on 2/7/20 Winner of the 2017 LA Fringe Festival Encore Award, Trump in Space is Star Trek meets Avenue Q meets Trump, a musical battle of good vs bad, and ideals vs opportunism. This original musical is an epic space adventure filled with all the sci-fi tropes we love and all the politics we love to hate. 400 years in the future, the fallout of the Trump administration has left humans stranded in search of ... learn more...
Released on Harbinger Records on 2/14/20
I Love My Wife: Backer's Audition
Platinum Girls – The Musical
Released on Broadway Records on 2/28/20
Annie OLC
Released on Stage Door Records on 2/28/20
For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here