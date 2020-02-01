Upcoming CD Releases for February 2020

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for February, 2020. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Trump in Space: A Musical Comedy (Hollywood Original Cast Recording)

Released on The Sam & Tony Show and The Original Second City Hollywood Cast on 2/7/20 Winner of the 2017 LA Fringe Festival Encore Award, Trump in Space is Star Trek meets Avenue Q meets Trump, a musical battle of good vs bad, and ideals vs opportunism. This original musical is an epic space adventure filled with all the sci-fi tropes we love and all the politics we love to hate. 400 years in the future, the fallout of the Trump administration has left humans stranded in search of ... learn more... I Love My Wife: Backer's Audition

Released on Harbinger Records on 2/14/20 Score by Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart. Part of Harbinger Records' Broadway Backers Auditions series. Coleman and Stewart play the score and narrate the story. Also performing are Laurie Beechman and Austin Pendleton. The recording was made to send out to potential backers to entice them to invest in the show to open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 17, 1977, running for 857 performances. ... learn more... | buy now...

Platinum Girls – The Musical

Released on Broadway Records on 2/28/20

Platinum Girls – The Musical is the story of three women: Elaine, Ruby Lee and Doris. Best of friends in high school who entered a songwriting contest and won, one hit song defined their friendship. Now, forty years later, as headliners at Brad’s Bowl N’ Roll, their claim to fame is less than ideal. Let’s hope their stars will align for them once again as they prepare for the comeback concert of t... learn more...

Annie OLC

Released on Stage Door Records on 2/28/20

Continuing Stage Door's 'Cast Album Masters Series' is the CD debut of the 'Annie' Original London Cast Recording. Based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip 'Little Orphan Annie', with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, 'Annie' transferred to the West End in 1978 following it's multi Tony award winning Broadway debut the previous year. The London pr... learn more...

For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here





Related Articles

From This Author