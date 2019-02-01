Upcoming CD Releases for February 2019
February, 2019.
Queen At The Opera Original Cast Recording
Company (2018 London Cast Recording)
Released on Prestige Music Imp on 2/1/19 Queen at the Opera was first discussed on the 8th of August, 1982. It was Geoffrey Sutherlands birthday and Bryan Hill had just given him a recording of Queens music, played by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Whilst listening to these orchestral interpretations, Geoffrey expressed his desire to stage a theatrical version of both the music and lyrics of the super-group. Four years later, in 1986,... learn more...
Released on Arts Music on 2/1/19
PJ Masks - Time To Be a Hero! (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Entertainment One Canada on 2/1/19
Unbreakable (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Ghostlight Records on 2/8/19
Mythic (Original London Cast Recording)
Released on Broadway Records on 2/15/19
Neurosis
Released on JAY Records on 2/22/19
