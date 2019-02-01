Upcoming CD Releases for February 2019

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for February, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Queen At The Opera Original Cast Recording

Released on Prestige Music Imp on 2/1/19 Queen at the Opera was first discussed on the 8th of August, 1982. It was Geoffrey Sutherlands birthday and Bryan Hill had just given him a recording of Queens music, played by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Whilst listening to these orchestral interpretations, Geoffrey expressed his desire to stage a theatrical version of both the music and lyrics of the super-group. Four years later, in 1986,... learn more... Company (2018 London Cast Recording)

Released on Arts Music on 2/1/19 At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy. The cast of Company is: Rosalie Cr... learn more...

PJ Masks - Time To Be a Hero! (Original Cast Recording)

Released on Entertainment One Canada on 2/1/19

PJ MASKS LIVE is back with an all new super-heroic, live musical show, now available for the first time on CD: PJ MASKS TIME TO BE A HERO features the heroic trio from your favorite series: The PJ MASKS! Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, as they try to save the day from the sneaky villains - Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl! Fluttering Feathers! Leaping Lizards! What a CAT-tastrophe!... learn more...

Unbreakable (Original Cast Recording)

Released on Ghostlight Records on 2/8/19

A Musical Chronology of the Gay Experience in America Spanning 120 years of history too long unsung, 'Unbreakable' explores the gay experience in America through the words and music of celebrated composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa. Focusing on a curated selection of stories throughout American LGBTQ history - like Harvard's "Secret Court" of 1920, the life of transgender and gay activist Sylvia Ri... learn more...

Mythic (Original London Cast Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 2/15/19

Hear the original London cast recording of the musical critics called “energetically infectious” and “a success of divine proportion.” MYTHIC, a new pop/rock musical comedy by Marcus Stevens (Book and Lyrics) and Oran Eldor (Music and Orchestrations), turns the ancient Greek story of Persephone on it’s side, with the gods as chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians and professional VIPs... learn more...

Neurosis

Released on JAY Records on 2/22/19

NEUROSIS, with a book by Allan Rice, music by Ben Green, and lyrics by Greg Edwards, announced today that it will record an original Off-Broadway cast album this fall with JAY Records and produced by John Yap. NEUROSIS also announced an expanded playing schedule with two additional performances per week. The performance schedule for Neurosis is Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays... learn more...

