Upcoming CD Releases for December 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar (Highline Ballroom, 2017)

Released on Pledge Music on 12/1/18



On January 16, 2017, a concert of Jesus Christ Superstar was performed at Highline Ballroom to a capacity crowd. The music was as it always was. The pronouns remained the same. Not a lyric, or key, or tempo was altered. But there was something historically different – the female centered cast. They stood in the wings, the weight of national events on their minds, and the wind of the largest single... learn more...

Mary Poppins Returns

Released on Walt Disney Records on 12/7/18



In Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," an all new sequel with a fresh sensibility that celebrates the spirit of the original, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Emily Blunt ("The Girl on the Train," "Into the Woods") stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any task into an unforget... learn more... | buy now...

Golden Girls (Maria Friedman, Lesley Garrett, Bonnie Langford)

Released on Decca Uk on 12/7/18



The greatest women of the stage, together for the very first time! Actor Bonnie Langford, musical theatre star Maria Friedman and soprano Lesley Garrett CBE have joined forces for the very first time to record a brand new album and hit the road for a UK Headline Tour entitled ‘Golden Girls’. With over 130 years of collective experience, these Golden Girls are legends of the stage and screen. With ... learn more... | buy now...

Cole Porter's Something for the Boys: 2018 Studio Cast

Released on P.S. Classics on 12/7/18



Seventy-five years after it took Broadway by storm, the full score to Cole Porter's Something for the Boys is finally preserved on disc, complete with its original orchestrations for 26 musicians -- plus a marching band! The show was the fifth and final star vehicle Porter wrote for Ethel Merman, and the composer's fourth consecutive wartime hit, but what sets Something for the Boys apart from tho... learn more... | buy now...

Lost West End Revues: London's Forgotten Revues 1940-1962

Released on Stage Door Import on 12/7/18



Following the critically acclaimed release of 'Lost West End Vintage' (highlighted in The Sunday Times as an 'Essential New Release') and 'Lost West End Vintage 2', Stage Door are pleased to continue the 'Lost West End' album series with 'Lost West End Revues celebrates London's forgotten revue shows of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, compiling songs from 35 West End productions and showcasing these uniqu... learn more... | buy now...

Brigadoon (2018 New York City Center Production)

Released on Ghostlight Records on 12/7/18



Before My Fair Lady and Camelot there was Brigadoon, Lerner & Loewe’s transcendent romantic fantasy about the past, the present, and what it means to (almost) be in love. The classic 1947 musical, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Wilson), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century... learn more...

Anastasia [Vinyl]

Released on Broadway Records on 12/14/18



ANASTASIA features a lush, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The score also includes several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film, adapted for the stage. The 75-minute album will include the Academy Award nominated favorite “Journey to the Past” alongside many new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare’s haunting “In ... learn more...

2 AM at the Sands (World Premiere Recording)

Released on Broadway Records on 12/14/18



Starring Andrew Samonsky (The Bridges of Madison County, Come From Away). We are transported back to 1966 - a Friday evening at 2AM at the Copa Room at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. The strip was packed with shows by the likes of Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin, Harry Belafonte and more. Frank Sinatra was so popular that he had a 2 AM show. It was a happening. Other singers even joined Frank on stag... learn more...

Songs For A New World (New York City Center Encores!)

Released on Ghostlight Records on 12/31/18



GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced it will record New York City Center’s Encores! Off-Center production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical Songs for a New World, for a new cast album to be released this fall. The production was helmed by Kate Whoriskey, director of the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Sweat, and featured choreography by Rennie Harris and music direction by Tom Murray. T... learn more...

Neurosis

Released on JAY Records on 12/31/18



NEUROSIS, with a book by Allan Rice, music by Ben Green, and lyrics by Greg Edwards, announced today that it will record an original Off-Broadway cast album this fall with JAY Records and produced by John Yap. NEUROSIS also announced an expanded playing schedule with two additional performances per week. The performance schedule for Neurosis is Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays... learn more...

Eric Millegan - "Better... With Friends"

Released on Other on 12/31/18



Millegan sings an eclectic selection of standards and musical theater including duets with Emily Deschanel, Estelle Parsons, Jenna Gavigan, and Tracy Stark. Includes "Better," "Rhode Island Is Famous for You," "A Penny for Your Thoughts" (with Emily Deschanel), "Polka Dots and Moonbeams," "You're Just in Love" (with Estelle Parsons), "Mister Cellophane," "Lava" (with Tracy Stark), "All the Love I... learn more...

Follies (National Theater Live)

Released on First Night Records on 12/31/18



Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. New York, 1971. There’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Tracie Bennett, Jani... learn more...

