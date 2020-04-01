UPCOMING RELEASES
Upcoming CD Releases for April 2020

Article Pixel Apr. 1, 2020  
Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for April, 2020. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston
Released on PS Classics on 4/3/20

The first musical revue devoted to the songs of two-time Tony Award winner Maury Yeston. Yeston's songs for musicals like Nine, Titanic, Death Takes a Holiday, Grand Hotel and Phantom have been called 'among the most beautiful of the past 30 years' (The New York Times). Now, weaving together well-known Yeston showstoppers as well as overlooked gems and brand-new songs by the composer/lyricist, For... learn more...

Lost Broadway 1960: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals
Released on Stage Door Records on 4/3/20

Latest in this series. 53 tracks, including 25 on CD for the first time. One complete disc of OBC recordings and one disc of covers and rarities. Musicals represented are Greenwillow, Christine, Tenderloin, Wildcat, Do Re Mi, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and (play with music) Send Me No Flowers. Plus songs from the revue Vintage '60 (performed by original cast member Fay DeWitt) and the complete st... learn more... | buy now...

Ben Bagley's DeSylva, Brown & Henderson Revisited
Released on Kritzerland on 4/3/20

One of the rarest of the Ben Bagley series and one of the highest priced of the OOP CDs, were thrilled to bring back DeSylva, Brown & Henderson Revisited. B.G. Buddy DeSylva, Lew Brown, and Ray Henderson were a hugely successful songwriting team, serving up such delectable and hummable hits as “You’re the Cream in My Coffee,” “The Varsity Drag,” “Button Up Your Overcoat,” “(I’m a Dreamer) Aren’t ... learn more...

Celebration OBC
Released on Harbinger Records on 4/3/20

Deluxe remastered edition of the 1969 Broadway cast recording of Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones' score. Ted Thurston, Susan Watson, Keith Charles, Michael Glenn-Smith. "Celebration," "Orphan In The Storm," "Survive," "Somebody," "Bored," "My Garden," "Where Did It Go?," "Love Song," "I'm Glad To See You've Got What You Want," "It's You Who Makes Me Young," "Not My Problem," "Fifty Million Years Ago,... learn more... | buy now...

The Prince of Egypt (London Cast)
Released on DreamWorks on 4/3/20

Experience the epic emotion and soaring music of The Prince of Egypt, the extraordinary musical from three-time Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free... learn more...

Bernstein's Songfest
Released on Naxos American on 4/10/20

An American in Paris is one of Gershwins most vivacious works, an orchestral ballet saturated in homesickness and the blues. This recording, however, uses the new 2019 critical edition and offers Gershwins original orchestration, unheard for 75 years- leaner, more angular and transparent, it also employs the correct use of the iconic taxi horns, for a new sonic experience. The breezy vitality of C... learn more...

Georgia Stitt: A Quiet Revolution
Released on Craft Recordings on 4/10/20

Original songs theatre songwriter/composer Georgia Stitt features performances by Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Andrea Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman. "Maybe It's Me," "Mister Blue," "Casual," "The Great American Black And White," "Before I Lose My Mind," "The Water Is Wide," "Come Ove... learn more... | buy now...

We Aren't Kids Anymore (Studio Cast Recording)
Released on Craft Recordings on 4/10/20

We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the collision of artistic expression and the realities of growing up. How do we hold on to our childhood dreams and ideals as adult disillusionment sets in? How do we sustain life as artists without settling for others' definitions of success? And how do we recover when we lose those battles? These songs were born of Gasparini's journey forging a creative path and n... learn more...

Bathtubs Over Broadway vinyl
Released on Mondo on 4/10/20

Vinyl release of soundtrack to Steve Young's Bathtubs Over Broadway documentary about industrial musicals. 57 tracks. Released earlier on mp3 and at iTunes. Documentary is currently available for streaming on Netflix.... learn more... | buy now...

Ultimate Peggy Lee
Released on Capitol on 4/17/20

Salute to music legend Peggy Lee, and celebrating her landmark 100th birthday. New, career-spanning collection featuring hits and signature songs. "I Love Being Here with You," "Fever," "Things Are Swingin'," "I Don't Know Enough About You," "I'm a Woman," "Just in Time," "Hallelujah, I Love Him So," "Sweet Happy Life," "Alright, Okay, You Win," "Too Close for Comfort," "Why Don't You Do Right (Ge... learn more... | buy now...

John Raitt: Original Album Series
Released on Stage Door Records on 4/24/20

Four of John Raitt's (Carousel, The Pajama Game) original studio albums recorded between 1955-1960: "Highlights Of Broadway," originally released in 1955, which opens with "Soliloquy," recorded a decade after Raitt first originated the song on Broadway, plus a selection of the most popular Broadway standards from the 1940s and '50s, including songs from Finian's Rainbow, Kiss Me, Kate, Kismet and ... learn more... | buy now...

