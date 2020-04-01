Upcoming CD Releases for April 2020
Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston
Lost Broadway 1960: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals
Ben Bagley's DeSylva, Brown & Henderson Revisited
Celebration OBC
The Prince of Egypt (London Cast)
Bernstein's Songfest
Georgia Stitt: A Quiet Revolution
We Aren't Kids Anymore (Studio Cast Recording)
Bathtubs Over Broadway vinyl
Ultimate Peggy Lee
John Raitt: Original Album Series
Released on PS Classics on 4/3/20 The first musical revue devoted to the songs of two-time Tony Award winner Maury Yeston. Yeston's songs for musicals like Nine, Titanic, Death Takes a Holiday, Grand Hotel and Phantom have been called 'among the most beautiful of the past 30 years' (The New York Times). Now, weaving together well-known Yeston showstoppers as well as overlooked gems and brand-new songs by the composer/lyricist, For... learn more...
Released on Stage Door Records on 4/3/20
Released on Kritzerland on 4/3/20
Released on Harbinger Records on 4/3/20
Released on DreamWorks on 4/3/20
Released on Naxos American on 4/10/20
Released on Craft Recordings on 4/10/20
Released on Craft Recordings on 4/10/20
Released on Mondo on 4/10/20
Released on Capitol on 4/17/20
Released on Stage Door Records on 4/24/20
