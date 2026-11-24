Prince is coming to Broadway! Featuring over 20 of the icon's hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones," Purple Rain is an electrifying new musical based on the Grammy- winning album and Oscar-winning film. Led by Jordan Fisher, the new musical will premiere next spring at the Majestic Theatre, beginning previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and officially opening on Monday, April 12, 2027.

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

The stage adaptation of Purple Rain features music by Prince, direction by Tony®️-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), a book by playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), a music team led by Tony®️ Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and choreography by Emmy®️ Award winner Ebony Williams (Sneakerella; additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour).

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, serve the production as Music Advisers.

The Broadway production of Purple Rain will feature scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn; video & projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; costume design by Tony Award-winner Montana Levi Blanco; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Justin Townsend; sound design by Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen; hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan; and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. Casting is by The TRC Company and the Production Stage Manager is Amanda Spooner.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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