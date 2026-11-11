Uncharted Territory to Present Industry Reading of TENNIS IN NABLUS by Ismail Khalidi

Uncharted Territory will present an industry reading of Tennis in Nablus by Ismail Khalidi on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026 in New York.

Uncharted Territory, a New York based nonprofit theater company founded and run by Sarah Himadeh, is developing a New York run of Ismail Khalidi's Tennis in Nablus. Following a first reading in June, this industry reading brings the play back to the room with a new company of actors and a post-reading conversation with Daniel Maté.

Sharp, funny, and utterly human, Tennis in Nablus draws you in with charm and wit before revealing the full weight of what it carries. Set in 1939 British Mandate Palestine, it follows a diverse ensemble of Palestinian Muslims and Jews whose lives, loves, and friendships are bound together even as colonial rule threatens to pull them apart. It illuminates how the seeds were planted that would later grow into the Middle Eastern reality we are living inside today, offering context almost entirely absent from contemporary discourse, through the most disarming of entry points: genuine wit and warmth.

Tennis in Nablus received the Mark Twain Comedy Playwriting Award and the Quest for Peace Playwriting Award at the Kennedy Honors. The play premiered in 2010 at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. It has yet to receive a full staging in New York City.

On developing this project, founder Sarah Himadeh said: 'This reading is about building community around the play, and finding what it becomes with a different set of artists.'

The cast includes Vandit Bhatt, Ramsey Faraghallah, Sarah Himadeh, Peter McNally, and Ben Natan. The reading will be directed by Tara Westwood.

Ismail Khalidi is a Palestinian-American playwright and poet, born in Beirut, Lebanon, who moved to the United States following the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982. The son of Palestinian scholars Rashid and Mona Khalidi, his work spans many genres, but consistently engages the history and contemporary challenges of imperialism. He has recently written a series of plays on Gaza with Naomi Wallace.

Guest speaker Daniel Maté is a writer, musical theatre lyricist, and podcaster. He co-authored the bestselling The Myth of Normal and Hello Again with his father, Gabor Maté, and is a two-time Audie Award nominee for his narration. His musicals have been presented at the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center, and he is a recipient of the Edward Kleban Prize.

This reading is invite only and will feature a talkback with special guests.

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