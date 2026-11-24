The Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival will return to New York City on February 26 and 27, 2027, for its eighth season, "Echoes of History," examining the ways composers revisit, transform, and carry forward musical ideas across generations.

The festival is anchored by a daylong "Sylvestrov-a-thon" celebrating composer Valentyn Sylvestrov's 90th birthday year. The programs will trace his evolution from the experimentation of the 1960s and 1970s to the musical language of his later work.

On Friday, February 26, 2027, UCMF will collaborate with the Talea Ensemble for an evening of contemporary music exploring "Moments of Memory" at Talea's home base, St. Bartholomew Hall, located inside the Church of St. Luke & St. Matthew in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

The program begins with Under Skyline by Maxim Kolomiiets, whose opera The Mothers of Kherson will receive its U.S. premiere at the Metropolitan Opera in 2028. Alexey Shmurak reimagines classical mythology in I have lost my Euridice, and Polina Pohozha's Likitsary draws on a personal experience in an ancient village in western Ukraine, incorporating elements of the landscape and Ukrainian legends. In Clocks for Seeing, Anthony Cheung takes inspiration from Roland Barthes's reflections on photography, meditation, and time. Karmella Tsepkolenko's Faust Celebration, with text by Ukrainian writer Yuri Andrukhovych, revisits the pursuit of knowledge and truth through a contemporary literary lens. The program also features the world premieres of Jason Eckardt's Piano Trio and Shades of White № 5 by Maksym Ivanov, the winning work of a new co-commission in partnership with the Ukrainian Classical Music Foundation.

On Saturday, February 27, 2027, UCMF will present the Sylvestrov-a-thon at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City. The program will explore Sylvestrov's music alongside works by his predecessors, contemporaries, and later composers, featuring songs, choral works, piano pieces, chamber works, and string quartets. Throughout the day, Sylvestrov scholar Dr. Peter J. Schmelz will offer commentary on the composer's life and work.

The Sylvestrov-a-thon will be performed by Alarm Will Sound pianist John Orfe, pianist Anna Shelest, violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv, pianist Nadia Shpachenko-Gottesman, clarinetist Gleb Kanasevich, and cellist Valeriya Sholokhova and contralto Vira Slywotzky of the Ukrainian Music Initiative.

In the evening finale, the string quartet The Rhythm Method will perform Anton Webern's String Quartet, Op. 28, George Rochberg's Third String Quartet, and Missy Mazzoli's Enthusiasm Strategies alongside Sylvestrov's Quartetto Piccolo and String Quartets Nos. 1 and 3.

Festival concerts will take place at the fully accessible DiMenna Center for Classical Music and St. Bartholomew Hall, located inside the Church of St. Luke & St. Matthew. Tickets start at $35, and pay-what-you-can tickets are available for students and military veterans with valid ID. For tickets and full festival information, visit ucmfnyc.com. The UCMF 2027 Composer Playlist is available on Spotify.

Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival 2027: Echoes of History Lineup

All programs subject to change.

Moments of Memory with Talea Ensemble

February 26, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. | St. Bartholomew Hall, Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Maxim Kolomiiets – Under Skyline (2023) for voice, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and harp

Anthony Cheung – Clocks for Seeing (2023) for flute, clarinet, piano/keyboard, violin, viola, and cello

Jason Eckardt – Piano Trio (2026)*

Alexey Shmurak – I have lost my Euridice (2014) for string quartet, piano, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet in B, bassoon, and horn in F

Polina Pohozha – Likitsary (2023) for two sopranos, violin, viola, bass, trombone, and piano

Karmella Tsepkolenko – Faust Celebration (2012), cantata for soprano, flute, clarinet, piano, violin, and cello (text by Yuri Andrukhovych)

Maksym Ivanov** – Shades of White № 5 (2027)*

*world premiere

**winner of the co-commission with the Ukrainian Classical Music Foundation

Sylvestrov-a-thon

February 27, 2027 beginning at 1:00 p.m. | The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

A daylong celebration of composer Valentyn Sylvestrov.

Schedule Overview

12:00 p.m. – Doors open

12:30 p.m. – Opening reflections by Peter J. Schmelz

1:00 p.m. – Part 1: Solos and Duos I

2:00 p.m. – Part 2: Piano Works I

3:00 p.m. – Part 3: Vocal Music

4:00 p.m. – Part 4: Solos and Duos II

5:00 p.m. – Part 5: Piano Works II

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7:00 p.m. – Pre-concert discussion with Dr. Leah Batstone and Peter J. Schmelz

7:30 p.m. – Part 6: String Quartets with The Rhythm Method

Featured performers: Alarm Will Sound pianist John Orfe, pianist Anna Shelest, violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv, pianist Nadia Shpachenko-Gottesman, clarinetist Gleb Kanasevich, and cellist Valeriya Sholokhova and contralto Vira Slywotzky of the Ukrainian Music Initiative.

Valentyn Sylvestrov's works will include Naïve Music (1954–55, revised 1993); Five Pieces (1961); Quartetto Piccolo (1961); String Quartet No. 1 (1974); Misterioso (1996); Der Bote (1996); Elegie for Cello and Tam-Tam (1999); Three Bagatelles (2005); String Quartet No. 3 (2011); Sonata of Curse (2024); and more.

The program will also include works by Arvo Pärt, Anton Webern, Mykola Lysenko, Ihor Shamo, George Rochberg, Victoria Polevá, Philip Glass, and Missy Mazzoli.

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