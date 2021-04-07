U.S. Small Business Administration Addresses Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Shuttered Venue Operators Grants

Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

The U.S. Small Business Administration has released new details about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG).

A document was released that answers frequently asked questions about the SVOG program. These will be updated as new information comes available and additional program details are finalized.

Answers span topics including eligibility and qualifications for movie theaters, museums, and live venues.

Applications for the program are expected to open tomorrow.

View the full document here.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is Section 324 of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and was part of H.R. 133 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.