Tune in to the 65th Annual Obie Awards Tomorrow, July 14
Be sure to tune in to the 65th Annual Obie Awards, presented by the American Theatre Wing, premiering on YouTube tomorrow, July 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM.
The prerecorded ceremony will be hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cole Escola (Hulu's Difficult People, FXX's Man Seeking Woman, Amazon Prime's Mozart in the Jungle).
The show will feature special guest presenters Cynthia Erivo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Heidi Schreck, among others, as well as an encore presentation from the Obie Award-winning production of Fela!, featuring Obie Award-winner Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah. Playwright Michael R. Jackson will share a special performance of "Memory Song" from A Strange Loop.
Members of the York Theatre Company revival of Merrily We Roll Along will be joined by members of the original Broadway and 2019 Fiasco Theater revival casts for a special performance of "Our Time" in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of its Obie Award wins. Songwriter and performer Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada, Suffragist) will perform during the In Memoriam.
Tune in HERE.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway League Approves 15-Second COVID-19 Test For Actors and Crew; League President 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Early 2021 Return
Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the New York Post that for the first time, she feels 'cautiously optimistic' about Broadway being ...
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
VIDEO: Watch Bernadette Peters in Concert to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
A free stream of Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will stream today, July 10, at 8 pm Eastern!...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their First Child, a Son Named Beckett Mercer
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett Mercer!...
VIDEO: Watch JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!
The Shows Must Go On has brought the theatre home every weekend throughout lockdown, entertaining millions of theatre fans. The YouTube channel will c...
Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through ...