Tune in to the 65th Annual Obie Awards Tomorrow, July 14

Be sure to tune in to the 65th Annual Obie Awards, presented by the American Theatre Wing, premiering on YouTube tomorrow, July 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM.

The prerecorded ceremony will be hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cole Escola (Hulu's Difficult People, FXX's Man Seeking Woman, Amazon Prime's Mozart in the Jungle).

The show will feature special guest presenters Cynthia Erivo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Heidi Schreck, among others, as well as an encore presentation from the Obie Award-winning production of Fela!, featuring Obie Award-winner Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah. Playwright Michael R. Jackson will share a special performance of "Memory Song" from A Strange Loop.

Members of the York Theatre Company revival of Merrily We Roll Along will be joined by members of the original Broadway and 2019 Fiasco Theater revival casts for a special performance of "Our Time" in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of its Obie Award wins. Songwriter and performer Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada, Suffragist) will perform during the In Memoriam.

Tune in HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You