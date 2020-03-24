Tune in for Vocal Tips and Online Education Options from IAMT's Andrew Drost- Watch Live Wednesday at 12pm!

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Looking for a way to continue your theatre training throughout your quarantine? We can help!

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

We're also giving you a chance to hear straight from the IAMT professionals! Tune in this Wednesday, March 25 (12pm EST), as vocal coach extraordinaire Andrew Drost hosts a live chat from BroadwayWorld's Facebook page. Be sure to tune in to watch live and send him your questions about the program, how you can participate, or even general vocal tips!

CLICK HERE to find out more about classes!

Drost began his artistic career as a professional ballet dancer working with many of the top ballet companies in the United States such as the Boston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Chautauqua Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. Working with choreographers such as Twyla Tharp, Paul Taylor, David Parsons, Jimmy Gamonet de los Heros, John Clifford, Fernando Bujones and Bill T. Jones to name a few. Performing many full length ballets such as Swan Lake, Giselle, Romeo and Juliet, The Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and his fair share of The Nutcracker which he danced over 500 performances of during his career.

As an International operatic tenor, Mr. Drost has performed in more than 30 productions world wide. He made his operatic debut with the Sarasota Opera in the role of "Flaminio" in L'amore di Tre Re (Montimezzi) and "Macduff" in Macbeth (Verdi) followed by his debut with the New York City Opera in the role of "Signor Pirelli" in Sweeney Todd (Sondheim). After his successful debut with the NYCO he was invited to sing the role of "Belfiore" in Il Viaggio a Reims" (Rossini), "Rodrigo" in La Donna del Lago (Rossini), "Victorin" in Die Tote Stadt (Korngold), "Acis" in Acis & Galatea (Handel), "Bagha" in the World Premiere of Haroun and the Sea of Stories, "The Lamplighter/Drunkard" in the NYC Premiere of The Little Prince, "Ciccio" in The Most Happy Fella and many more; as well as many concert and gala appearances including "City Opera at the Pier" at the South Street Seaport in NYC, "Stars of The New York City Opera" at the West Hampton Performing Arts Center, "French Fete" opening night gala and VOX, a special program dedicated to showcasing modern operas. He made his European debut at the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy singing "Belfiore" and "Liebenskof" in Il Viaggio a Reims.





