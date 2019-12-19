Transport Yourself Into A New Reality At ARRIVAL By 404.zero
Transport yourself into a new reality at Arrival, a mind-altering, generative art playground taking shape at Avant Gardner on December 27-29 from 7pm-11pm, just ahead of the mega 27-hour dance party at The Cityfox Odyssey NYE-NYD 2020 (more info here).
Arrival is the brainchild of visionary A/V architect duo, 404.zero. After meeting at Moscow's Mars Contemporary Art Centre in 2016, the prolific pair have crafted a slew of thrilling, immersive affairs, including their highly-lauded installation at the 2019 Cityfox Halloween Festival.
This all-new installation promises to continue pushing the synergistic possibilities of visuals and sound. Never ones to repeat themselves, these digital diviners have crafted yet another mesmerizing exploration in modular visions of an opulent yet disembodied future. Discover your very own concept of time as you lounge amidst this audio and visual fantasia.
Journey into the next era of consciousness, as you ignite a multidimensional curiosity of what lies beyond the unknown and the cosmos. Eviscerate conventional dogmas and values while immersing yourself in a constantly shifting sphere of evolving, generative art.
Open to all ages. For more information visit www.404zero.com.
