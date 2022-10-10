Trampled By Turtles Will Perform at Webster Hall Next Month

Celebrated Minnesota sextet Trampled By Turtles will perform at Webster Hall on November 10th in support of their upcoming album, Alpenglow (out October 28th on Thirty Tigers). Their first new album in four years - produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco - consists of 11 new songs that feature the group's signature blend of rock, folk, punk, country, and progressive bluegrass. Trampled will launch Alpenglow with a fall and winter tour that starts on October 22nd in Ashland, KY and works its way up the East coast, through the Midwest, and ends in California. Special guest Amigo the Devil - the eclectic folk rocker known for macabre songwriting & spooky tunes - will open the show.

See ticket information for their NYC performance

The combination of lead singer and songwriter Dave Simonett's heartfelt lyrics, the band's signature layered strings and robust harmonies, and Tweedy's perspective has resulted in a thoughtfully composed record that finds Trampled reaching new heights. Named after the optical phenomenon that washes mountains on the horizon in a pinkish red glow at dusk and dawn, Alpenglow is a herald of change for Trampled By Turtles. Change is a recurring theme in Alpenglow's songs - whether it's a change of pace, change of perspective, or change of heart, Simonett is nostalgic for the way things used to be but optimistic about the future.

"Trampled By Turtles is a band that's worth rooting for, building their fan base through perseverance, harmony and an effervescence that's nearly impossible not to become afflicted with while you're watching them" - No Depression After almost 20 years together, Trampled By Turtles have become somewhat of a cultural marvel. They sell out major venues all over the country with fans of all ages who sing, dance and share in the communal joy of a Trampled By Turtles experience. Simonett (guitar), Erik Berry (mandolin), Ryan Young (fiddle), Dave Carroll (banjo), Tim Saxhaug (bass), and Eamonn McLain (cello) operate as a rock band that employs string instrumentation with folk and punk influences. Trampled can jump from a foot-stomping, buoyant ditty to a mellow, string-fueled stroll just as quickly as they can shift the tone from uplifting to forlorn.



For Alpenglow's first single, "It's So Hard To Hold On," the group asked their legions of passionate fans for photos and videos of their experiences at Trampled By Turtles shows. The band was completely overwhelmed by what they received, and even more so by the hundreds of heartfelt stories and emotional sentiments that accompanied them. The result is a joyful video that provides a wonderful example of what concertgoers can expect from a Trampled By Turtles show.