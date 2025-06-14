Tony & the Kiki Join Small Boat Productions' GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show & Mutual Aid Mixer 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony and The Kiki join Small Boat Productions' GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer that will raise money for the Trans Justice Funding Project. Small Boat's Pride Month Celebration and Fundraiser will take place at 3 Dollar Bill on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 PM.

Tony & the Kiki will be performing a set at Small Boat Productions' GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer at 3 Dollar Bill. They will be among the wide range of talented performers putting their talents on display in Small Boat Productions' inaugural pride event.

Led by Anthony Alfaro, Tony & the Kiki is a New York-based rock group that plays with theme of gender, sexuality, and queerness. The band recently released their new single Keep Shining On on May 16th and is fresh off a show at The Sultan Room.

Directed by Mitchie LaDue, GENDERF*CKERY will feature musical performances, spoken word, dance, drag, crafts vendors, and DJ sets. The producing team includes Ben Natan (Executive Producer), Mitchie LaDue, Tessa Ramirez-Keough, Arin Edelstein, and Isa Nicdao (Associate).