Tony & the Kiki Join Small Boat Productions' GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show & Mutual Aid Mixer 

The show will raise money for the Trans Justce Funding Project.
Tony and The Kiki join Small Boat Productions' GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer that will raise money for the Trans Justice Funding Project. Small Boat's Pride Month Celebration and Fundraiser will take place at 3 Dollar Bill on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 PM.
Tony & the Kiki will be performing a set at Small Boat Productions' GENDERF*CKERY: A Trans Variety Show and Mutual Aid Mixer at 3 Dollar Bill. They will be among the wide range of talented performers putting their talents on display in Small Boat Productions' inaugural pride event.
Led by Anthony Alfaro, Tony & the Kiki is a New York-based rock group that plays with theme of gender, sexuality, and queerness. The band recently released their new single Keep Shining On on May 16th and is fresh off a show at The Sultan Room.
Directed by Mitchie LaDue, GENDERF*CKERY will feature musical performances, spoken word, dance, drag, crafts vendors, and DJ sets. The producing team includes Ben Natan (Executive Producer), Mitchie LaDue, Tessa Ramirez-Keough, Arin Edelstein, and Isa Nicdao (Associate).
All proceeds from ticket sales and raffles will go towards the Trans Justice Funding Project and other mutual aid orgs working with the trans community.
