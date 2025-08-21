Tony-Winning Director Jack O’Brien To Join Lisa Kudrow In THE COMEBACK Season Three

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary Broadway director Jack O’Brien has joined the cast of HBO’s The Comeback for its long-awaited third season, according to Variety.

O’Brien is set to appear alongside fellow new cast members Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, and Ella Stiller. They will join returning series regulars Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, Dan Bucatinsky as Billy Stanton, Laura Silverman as Jane Benson, and Damian Young as Mark Berman. Character details for O’Brien and the new cast members have not yet been revealed.

Created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, The Comeback is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows a struggling actor navigating multiple reinventions of her career. The first season aired in 2005, with a follow-up in 2014. Season three is currently in production, though a release date has not yet been announced. Previous seasons also included Broadway alums Maulik Pancholy and Nathan Lee Graham.

O’Brien’s career as a director includes Tony Award wins for Hairspray, Henry IV, and The Coast of Utopia, along with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award. His Broadway credits also include The Roommate, Shucked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Nance, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and The Full Monty.