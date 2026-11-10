Tony-Nominated Stage and Screen Actor Stacy Keach Dies at 85

Stacy Keach, the Tony-nominated stage and screen actor celebrated for his Shakespearean performances and television roles in Mike Hammer and Titus, has died at the age of 85.

Keach died Tuesday, November 10, at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, following a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, according to his wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach.

Keach trained at the University of California, Berkeley, Yale School of Drama, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He established himself as a prominent theatrical performer during the 1960s, appearing in numerous Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions.

Keach received a 1970 Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Buffalo Bill in Arthur Kopit's Indians, a performance that also earned him a Drama Desk Award.

His Broadway credits included The Country Wife, King Lear, Deathtrap, Solitary Confinement, The Kentucky Cycle, and Other Desert Cities.

Widely regarded as one of America's foremost Shakespearean actors, Keach portrayed Hamlet, King Lear, Richard III, Macbeth, and Falstaff in Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2. His additional stage work included Long Day's Journey Into Night, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and a national tour of Frost/Nixon, in which he portrayed Richard Nixon.

Throughout his theatrical career, Keach received multiple Drama Desk Awards and Helen Hayes Awards, along with recognition for his contributions to classical theatre. He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2015.

Keach made his film debut in The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) and went on to appear in Doc (1971), John Huston's Fat City (1972), The New Centurions (1972), and The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972). His later film credits included The Long Riders (1980), American History X (1998), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and Nebraska (2013).

On television, Keach became widely recognized for portraying private detective Mike Hammer in the CBS series Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, beginning in 1984. He subsequently reprised the character in additional television films and the syndicated series Mike Hammer: Private Eye.

His other television credits included The Blue and the Gray, Hemingway, Titus, Prison Break, Man with a Plan, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods. His portrayal of Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 miniseries earned him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination.

Keach also worked extensively as a voice actor and narrator, with credits including The Simpsons, Disney's Planes films, American Greed, and The Twilight Zone Radio Dramas.

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