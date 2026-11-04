Tony Awards Broadcast to Remain on CBS Through 2032 Under Extended Deal

Tony Award Productions and CBS revealed a new broadcast agreement with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League that extends the annual Tony Awards broadcast on the CBS Television Network through 2032.

The 80th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (Premium) in the U.S. on Sunday, June 13, 2027. The Tony Awards has been broadcast on CBS for the past 48 years, with their first broadcast on the network in 1978.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with CBS. For the past 48 years, we have collaborated with CBS to bring the best of Broadway to theatre fans all around the world and we look forward to marking the 80th anniversary of the Tony Awards with our best show yet,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman return to produce the 2027 show. Kapoor and Levine Hall will serve as co-showrunners, while Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will co-executive produce, with Menton also serving as head of talent.

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