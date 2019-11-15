Today's the Final Day to Apply for the Atlantic Acting School
Read the special message from Atlantic Theatre School Director of Admissions Chris Booth and apply for a scholarship by November 15!
"Hello there!
Happy November! Did you know that each year at this time Atlantic Acting School offers acting scholarships to qualified applicants?
The Practical Aesthetics scholarship is Atlantic's annual early decision scholarship for students interested in the Full-Time Conservatory (2.5 years) or Evening Conservatory (1 year) programs.
After sending your application and your 1-2 minute audition video, you could be selected to win a partial or even full scholarship to attend the most rigorous training program in New York in the fall of 2020. Or, if a six-week program is a better fit, you can get a discount to Atlantic's spring and summer programs if you register by December 15! Read more below.
Click here to apply for a scholarship!
If you have any questions, feel free to email
admissions@atlantictheater.org.
Hope to see you soon!"
Chris Booth
Director of Admissions
Apply today for a full or partial scholarship! Due Nov 15.
Every fall, Atlantic offers a limited number of partial and full scholarships for select incoming students for their rigorous Full-Time Conservatory and Evening Conservatory programs.
Practical Aesthetics Scholarship applications are being accepted now through Nov 15, 2019. Award winners will be notified in early January.
APPLY NOW
Save now on Atlantic's six-week spring and summer programs!
Complete your Spring Comprehensive or Summer Intensive application, audition, get accepted and pay by December 15 to receive:
- $250 off the total tuition
- Special Atlantic Swag
- A locker while attending
- A copy of A Handbook for the Practical Actor
