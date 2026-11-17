Tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00 AM for the US premiere of the Scottish musical, A History of Paper. This production features the pairing of Tony, Emmy, BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Alan Cumming and Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Shirley Henderson, who makes her NYC debut.

Drawing on their 40-year real-life friendship, these two beloved Scottish stars bring to life the show's beautiful central idea: how an entire lifetime can be remembered through ordinary pieces of paper.

A History of Paper tells the story of a love affair through the pieces of paper we collect along the way. From love letters and postcards to shopping lists, train tickets and restaurant menus, this intimate musical explores how the smallest, most ordinary things can hold our most extraordinary memories.

A co-production from Scotland's Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Dundee Rep Theatre, A History of Paper starts performances on Friday, February 12, 2027 Off-Broadway at The Shubert Organization's Stage 42 (422 West 42nd Street). The production, directed by Dundee Rep Theatre's award-winning Artistic Director Andrew Panton, plays a strictly limited engagement for 13 weeks only through Sunday, May 16, 2027.

A History of Paper started life as an original BBC Radio 4 play in 2017, written by Oliver Emanuel. Oliver, and composer Gareth Williams, subsequently adapted it as a work-in-progress at Dundee Rep Theatre in 2019 as part of Rep Stripped, the theatre's festival championing new Scottish work and giving artists space to develop and share bold ideas with live audiences. The production went on to make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut at The Traverse Theatre in 2024, where it won the coveted Fringe First Award. Alan Cumming saw and fell in love with it and, with director Andrew Panton, arranged for it to be a part of his first season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The New York transfer marks a major international milestone for both Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Dundee Rep Theatre, with A History of Paper becoming the first production from either theatre to transfer Off-Broadway. It also reflects the growing international reach of theatre made in Scotland, following the success of No Love Songs, which originated at Dundee Rep Theatre before transferring to the US and Australia in 2025.

Biographies

Alan Cumming made his New York debut in his Tony Award-winning performance as the Emcee in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Cabaret in 1998 and its return engagement in 2014. His other NYC credits include Broadway productions of Design for Living, The Threepenny Opera, and his acclaimed solo Macbeth, and the Off-Broadway production of Jeremy O. Harris' “Daddy.” In London, his stage performances include Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Olivier Award), La Bête, Hamlet, Cabaret, Bent, The Bacchae, and Endgame. Film credits include GoldenEye, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the Spy Kids trilogy, X2: X-Men United, The Anniversary Party and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, among others. On television, his credits include “The Good Wife,” “Instinct,” and “Schmigadoon!” He is the four-time Emmy Award-winning host and master of ceremonies for NBC's reality series, “The Traitors,” which recently launched its fifth season. Cumming took up the post of Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre in January 2025.

A History of Paper serves as the long-awaited New York stage debut of Shirley Henderson. Her extensive London theatre credits include originating the role of Elizabeth in Girl from the North Country (The Old Vic/West End) for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and The Winter's Tale (National Theatre). On film, she is widely recognized for her role as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films, and Jude in the Bridget Jones films, as well as Topsy-Turvy, Trainspotting, and Stan & Ollie, among others.

Oliver Emanuel, who died in 2023, was a highly esteemed playwright and radio dramatist, whose stage works included The 306 Trilogy (National Theatre of Scotland), Flight (Vox Motus), and Dragon. His radio plays were frequently broadcast on BBC Radio 4, where A History of Paper first originated as a radio drama in 2017. He founded the MLitt in Playwriting & Screenwriting at the University of St Andrews.

A composer, songwriter, and Chancellor's Fellow at Edinburgh College of Art, Gareth Williams' compositions span opera, music theatre, and song, regularly exploring overlooked community narratives and vocal vulnerability. He has created award-winning music for Scottish Opera, Tapestry Opera, National Theatre of Scotland, and the BBC Scottish Symphony.



Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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