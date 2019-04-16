Tickets Starting at $49 for Chisa Hutchinson's PROOF OF LOVE at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Apr. 16, 2019  

Tickets Starting at $49 for Chisa Hutchinson's PROOF OF LOVE at the Minetta Lane TheatreAn accident uncovers a secret. A woman reveals her true self.

Constance thought she had a happy life and a loving husband. Suddenly, a tragic accident splinters her upper-class black family-and forces Constance to face uncomfortable truths about her marriage and herself.

Directed by Jade King Carroll, Proof of Love is the explosive, funny, and moving new one-woman play by Chisa Hutchinson, member of the first class of talent supported by the Audible Playwrights Fund.

Tickets from $49!

$49 - $69 Select Orchestra

Code: BWOR3
In Person: Present this offer at the Minetta Lane Theatre Box Office at 18 Minetta Lane, New York, NY
On Phone: 800-982-2787

Valid for performances through June 16, 2019

*Regular price $97. Offer valid for performances through June 16, 2019. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

