Ms. Diana Vreeland is throwing a dinner party, and you are invited. Tickets are now on sale for three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as the iconic Diana Vreeland in a new production of Full Gallop, written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson.

The production, directed by Gordon Greenberg will start performances on Friday, January 8, 2027 for a strictly limited 12-week engagement at NY City Center Stage II.

Before Anna, Before Miranda, There was Diana. She turned fashion into an empire. But when Diana Vreeland (LuPone) is unceremoniously fired as editor-in-chief of Vogue, she must reinvent herself, and her industry, yet again. Full Gallop is a rare visit with the unstoppable force who shaped how we look at style—and ourselves. The production will also feature the voice of Tony Award nominee Louise Pitre as the offstage character of Yvonne.

After its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 1995, Full Gallop had its New York premiere at MTC's Stage II, where it now returns. That earlier production, which starred co-author Mary Louise Wilson, played an extended run Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre. The play went on to multiple productions throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

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Related Stories 1 Patti LuPone Will Play Diana Vreeland in One-Woman Play FULL GALLOP

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will star as Diana Vreeland in a new production of the one-woman play Full Gallop, written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson. Learn more here!