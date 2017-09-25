This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 9/25/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/25/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Part Time Jobs: Wanted - Freelance Production Manager / Lighting Director

Posted On: 9/25/2017

Job Description: Freelance Production Manager / Lighting Director Position available immediately. Forward resumes to Carolyn Dorfman, Artistic Director, cdorfman@carolyndorfman.dance Reports to the Artistic and Associate Artistic Director. Expected to attend rehearsals as necessary. Responsibilities during local, regional, and national tours with Carolyn Dorfman Dance including main stage performances, school residency performances and community appearances. Job Duties include: ... (more)

Posted On: 9/25/2017

Global Scenic Services - Project Manager Global Scenic Services is growing! We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to be based in our Bridgeport, CT location who will provide support to clients for all disciplines involved in assigned projects. The Project Manager will ensure a smooth process between the client, purchasing, drafting, operations, and finance; and ensure that projects are completed on-time and on-budget with high quality that Global Scenic Services is known for. • Works ... (more)

Posted On: 9/22/2017

NexGen Youth Theatre bridges the gap from young creatives to young professionals! Sign up on our website today for our inaugural 10-Week Musical Theatre Showcase Semester! Class runs on Sundays at Ripely-Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue, 16th floor), from October 8th - December 17th, and will culminate in a final performance in a professional theatre for family, friends, and industry professionals. While teaching and improving the student's skills in acting, singing, dancing and the art form of ... (more)

Posted On: 9/21/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a self-motivated and experienced Props Master. Asolo Rep, Florida’s premier theatre, produces eight shows a year including two musicals and four operating in rotating rep. Responsibilities of the Props Master include working directly with the Senior Props Master to construct, pull, modify, and purchase all necessary props for the season and doing so while respecting a budget. Position will require wor... (more)

Posted On: 9/16/2017

ABOUT Peter PANtomime: This is Shuffles 10th Annual Production of PETER PANtomime, a joyful holiday tradition on November 26, 2017 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Don't miss this charming and imaginative retelling of the beloved Peter Pan classic. Clap for the sweet but sassy Tinkerbell, hiss at the sly Captain Hook and cheer for the playful, mischievous Peter Pan. Let the infectious spirit of magical tapping feet sweep you away to Neverland! Indians, mermaids and pirates galore w... (more)

Posted On: 9/15/2017

Los Angeles based headshot photographer J&CPrints will be exclusively available in New York from October 2nd through October 5th. 3 looks & 3 edits // $195 Unlimited Looks // $325 Unlimited Looks & Personalized 5-page Website // Discounted to $625 (originally $700) To book, please contact info@jandcprints.com Website: www.jandcprints.com Instagram: @jandcprints... (more)

Posted On: 9/14/2017

Experienced Musical Theatre accompanist for hire. Hours flexible. Experienced Music Director and Actor as well. Lots of fun and professional!... (more)

Posted On: 9/10/2017

Do you need to brush up your vocal skills for singing calls? Revamp your audition book? Need help transitioning from legit technique to pop? Are you a dancer or actor who wants to tackle that singing callback? Michelle has spent the past 10 years helping students land roles on Broadway, in regional theaters, tours and New York venues. She specializes in highly customized lessons with pedagogy firmly based in understanding physiology of the voice as a whole-body instrument. She works t... (more)

Posted On: 9/9/2017

Seeking a FULL TIME Stage Manager. Prior sound experience a must. Complete job description can be found on broadhollow.org. SALARIED POSITION.... (more)

Posted On: 9/8/2017

Irish Repertory Theatre is a year-round producing company located in Chelsea, Manhattan. We operate a 148-seat mainstage and a 60-seat flexible studio theatre space. The Marketing Director is responsible for generating earned income of $2 million a year, directing the day-to-day marketing and advertising efforts and upholding the organizational brand. Essential Functions • Develop and execute marketing and outreach campaigns specifically designed for each show/event/program by collaborating wi... (more)

Posted On: 9/7/2017

Greetings! We are producing an original, 2-act play and are in need of a Production Manager! We are looking for someone with deep experience in the world of New York City theater productions, someone with advanced knowledge of all the ins-and-outs who can help ensure a marvelous run! You should have excellent: -managerial skills -budgeting skills -communication skills Be able to coordinate the operation of wardrobe, lighting, sound, projection, and a variety of other product... (more)

Posted On: 9/6/2017

Two River Theater is looking for an extremely creative digital storyteller and strategic online marketer to develop, implement, track and optimize all of the theater’s multimedia campaigns. This is a full-time position within the marketing department, and reports to Two River Theater’s Director of Marketing. The Multimedia Manager will work with the marketing team, supporting teams (such as professional videographers and photographers) and vendors to launch successful digital campaigns on time a... (more)

Posted On: 9/5/2017

We are looking for ten people to start this weekend and help us sell Rush tickets for our comedy shows and Lottery Tickets for Broadway Musicals from 8am to 12pm daily. Pay is $45 per shift...plus you bonus at 10 tickets...$5 per ticket. Sell 20 tickets...and that's $95...or $23.75 an hour! Great pay...these are easy hours...and gives you the opportunity to do whatever you want with the rest of your day! Send a resume and a cover letter now and get started! Tuesday to Saturday 8-12 ... (more)

Posted On: 9/5/2017

-Friendly and outgoing personality -Strong customer service skills -Works well with others -Ability to multi task -Able to follow all policies and procedures -Ability to drive sales -Organized and clean -Passionate about fitness... (more)

Posted On: 8/31/2017

We're looking for a bright, articulate individual to join our office to help us handle incoming client calls and billing administration. We are a Manhattan-based education company that focuses on SAT/ACT tutoring, professional development for schools and teachers, and non-profit teaching programs. A working knowledge of the SATs/ACTs and/or tutoring experience would be an incredible advantage for any applicant. You'll be handling incoming calls from prospective clients (parents and students) tha... (more)

Posted On: 8/30/2017

Marquee Merchandise, the theatrical merchandising company behind such productions as Cabaret, The King and I, Stomp and the upcoming Junk, The Band's Visit, Time and the Conways, and The Parisian Woman is hiring a Merchandise Manager. Ideal candidate will be a friendly and personable team player capable of working in a fast-paced environment. An interest in theater is preferred though not a requirement. Manager will be responsible for all aspects of the merchandise operation for their venue, inc... (more)

Posted On: 8/30/2017

We're looking for experienced Catering & Event Servers, who have worked in high-volume party and event settings. All applicants must have experience in the field, should be familiar with their steps of service, and be ready to discuss their duties/ responsibilities they held while working past events. Jitjatjo is an on-demand hospitality staffing platform, our mobile app pairs the best talent with catering services, restaurants, bars, and corporate hospitality companies. We offer flexible wo... (more)

Posted On: 8/30/2017

The Singing Sergeants are auditioning sopranos and tenors. Seeking performers with choral and sight reading skills in addition to skills as a soloist in contemporary genres. Recordings are due 3 November and live auditions will be held 19 and 20 December. ... (more)

Posted On: 8/30/2017

Marquee Merchandise, the theatrical merchandising company behind such productions as Cabaret, The King and I, Stomp and the upcoming Junk, The Band's Visit, Time and the Conways, and The Parisian Woman is hiring a Merchandise Manager. Ideal candidate will be a friendly and personable team player capable of working in a fast-paced environment. An interest in theater is preferred though not a requirement. Manager will be responsible for all aspects of the merchandise operation for their venue, inc... (more)

Posted On: 8/29/2017

The York Theatre Company is seeking dedicated current or recently graduated university students to engage in a hands-on, educational internship experience within their Marketing/Audience Services Department. The York Theatre, which is dedicated to its mission to the production of new musicals, strives to give new theatre professionals the same first stepping-stone. While Interns will be placed in an area of primary focus to develop their skills and will be paired with a mentor in that depart... (more)

Posted On: 8/29/2017

Payroll/HRIS Administrator Roundabout Theatre Company, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit theatres, seeks an energetic, personable individual to join the company’s Finance Department as Payroll/HRIS Administrator. The position reports to the Payroll Manager and works closely with the Director of Human Resources. The Payroll/HRIS Administrator will have ongoing daily, weekly and monthly responsibility for: Payroll: • Process weekly and bi-weekly non-union payroll through ADP Wor... (more)

Posted On: 8/27/2017

THIS – A New Musical Book by Eric Holgerson. Music and Lyrics by Jennifer Sisco. Ten years ago, it looked as if their show was destined for Broadway. Then, the writer died and the project died along with him. Now, the performers receive an anonymous script in the mail calling them back to the stage. Who sent it? Why now? Is “this” their moment? AUDITIONS Wednesday, September 6 – 7-9pm Thursday, September 7 – 7-9pm Auditions for This will be held at Rhino 237 Studio C, at 237 Hamb... (more)

Posted On: 8/22/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual for the position of Marketing Associate. This individual will be provide wide-ranging creative and administrative support for the Asolo Rep marketing team and serve as the marketing lead for the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. The position requires strong graphic design skills and experience working in a marketing capacity for the perfor... (more)

Posted On: 8/21/2017

Midtown Theatrical General Management company is looking for a full-time assistant in the Finance Department to help oversee and manage client accounts. We have several productions going on at once and the office is very fast-paced. Applicants must be extremely organized and able to handle many projects simultaneously. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: *Enter and code payables, receivables, income and expenses into Quickbooks *Create, send, and follow up on invoices *... (more)

Posted On: 8/17/2017

RWS Entertainment Group is a full service, worldwide production company that provides the very best in custom-designed as well as pre-packaged events and live shows for corporations, theme parks, cruise ships, resorts, and the fashion industry. Established in 2003, RWS Entertainment Group was built from the ground up through the dedication and devotion of a hard working team. We have experienced continued growth embracing our mission, Raise Your Experience. Who we’re looking for… RWS Ent... (more)

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

From This Author