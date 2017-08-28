This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 8/28/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/28/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

: AUDITONS FOR THE BRAND NEW MUSICAL "THIS"

Posted On: 8/27/2017

THIS – A New Musical Book by Eric Holgerson. Music and Lyrics by Jennifer Sisco. Ten years ago, it looked as if their show was destined for Broadway. Then, the writer died and the project died along with him. Now, the performers receive an anonymous script in the mail calling them back to the stage. Who sent it? Why now? Is “this” their moment? AUDITIONS Wednesday, September 6 – 7-9pm Thursday, September 7 – 7-9pm Auditions for This will be held at Rhino 237 Studio C, at 237 Hamb... (more)

Posted On: 8/22/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual for the position of Marketing Associate. This individual will be provide wide-ranging creative and administrative support for the Asolo Rep marketing team and serve as the marketing lead for the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. The position requires strong graphic design skills and experience working in a marketing capacity for the perfor... (more)

Posted On: 8/21/2017

Midtown Theatrical General Management company is looking for a full-time assistant in the Finance Department to help oversee and manage client accounts. We have several productions going on at once and the office is very fast-paced. Applicants must be extremely organized and able to handle many projects simultaneously. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: *Enter and code payables, receivables, income and expenses into Quickbooks *Create, send, and follow up on invoices *... (more)

Posted On: 8/17/2017

RWS Entertainment Group is a full service, worldwide production company that provides the very best in custom-designed as well as pre-packaged events and live shows for corporations, theme parks, cruise ships, resorts, and the fashion industry. Established in 2003, RWS Entertainment Group was built from the ground up through the dedication and devotion of a hard working team. We have experienced continued growth embracing our mission, Raise Your Experience. Who we’re looking for… RWS Ent... (more)

Posted On: 8/16/2017

Bay Street Theater (BST) seeks a Technical Supervisor. This full-time salaried position reports to the General Manager and works closely with the Associate Producer/Company Manager. BST strives to be a home to the East End’s performing arts community, as well as a professional LORT summer theater festival. The Technical Supervisor organizes the technical requirements for all off season events, including stage setup, lighting requirements, and related production functions for events including b... (more)

Posted On: 8/16/2017

The Merchandise Manager will be assigned to a Monster Jam touring event overseeing Feld Consumer Products (FCP) and will handle all aspects of the tour to include: advancing, staffing, set up, inventory count in/count back, and settlement with merchandise vending crews.... (more)

Posted On: 8/15/2017

October 1st to November 18th and then December 26th to January 6th $900 USD per week We are looking for a stage manager to join the existing touring crew of a large scale magic/illusion show You should be - Experienced with stage hardware (curtain track, stage deck, large scale set pieces etc) Comfortable being on stage in front of an audience while undertaking stage management tasks Some lighting/electrics experience is preferable Travel/accommodation will be on a tour bus with... (more)

Posted On: 8/15/2017

Description: COMPANY XIV, a professional NY based dance, theatre, circus, opera fusion company, is seeking a full time Costume Supervisor and Shop Manager for their 2017-2018 Season. Contract is available September 15th 2017.www.companyxiv.com The Costume supervisor and manager is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Costume Shop including, but not limited to: managing the execution of costume designs for all productions, department budgeting, costume shop personnel, maintaining the... (more)

Posted On: 8/14/2017

Bay Street Theater, a LORT C Regional Theater in Sag Harbor NY seeks a Temporary Technical Director to supervise and facilitate the build of a set for the week of 8/28-9/1 and to supervise a strike and restore the week of 9/3-9/7 Fee $2,500 Housing in Sag Harbor provided. Candidates with transportation preferred but some accommodation is possible Please send resume and references to Rob Reese, Production Manager Bay Street Theater baystreetoverhire@gmail.com... (more)

Posted On: 8/11/2017

Mystic Scenic Studios Inc, a production shop specializing in scenery, trade shows, broadcast environments, custom millwork, restaurant and retail interiors and museum exhibits, is looking for carpenters and cabinetmakers. We are a high end shop known for doing unusual, challenging work. Required: ability to read and understand shop drawings; experience in the safe use of power and hand tools; ability to follow direction and work well in a team environment. Skills working with Corian, acryli... (more)

Posted On: 8/10/2017

Jacob’s Pillow seeks a Community Engagement Coordinator (CEC) to work closely with the Director of Community Engagement to plan, organize, and implement the Pillow’s on and off-site year-round Community Engagement Programs. The ideal individual possesses initiative, a collaborative spirit, excellent administrative skills, including strong written and verbal communication skills in order to communicate professionally and sensitively with a wide-range of diverse contacts including dance studios,... (more)

Posted On: 8/7/2017

Looking for a GM to work with on putting up an off off bway play... (more)

Posted On: 8/3/2017

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Goodspeed Musicals is looking for an experienced Production Manager to helm its technical production departments. We are at an important juncture in our history, and the next Production Manager will have the opportunity to participate in some exciting new initiatives and complex problem solving. The successful candidate will be driven and detail-oriented; have excellent communication skills; possess demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage projects and deadlines effectiv... (more)

Posted On: 8/3/2017

Director of Production General Description: The Director of Production will work closely with the Founding Artistic and Managing Directors to implement all technical aspects of Quantum’s non-traditional, environmental theatre productions. The position requires excellent problem solving skills and a broad range of technical theatre knowledge. In short, the DoP is responsible for making the choices which will make the visions of our directors and designers come to life and which ensure venues ... (more)

Posted On: 8/3/2017

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre (PYT) is a professional, non-profit performing arts organization whose mission is to educate, entertain, and enrich the lives of young people and their families through the art of theatre. Through a comprehensive performing arts curriculum, literature-based performances, and vigorous outreach programs, PYT challenges children to develop their talents, to think creatively, and to acquire an appreciation and understanding of the arts. PYT is housed in a beautiful communi... (more)

Posted On: 8/2/2017

Do you want to improve your singing? Prepare for an audition or performance? Just have fun with music? I can help! I am an: • Accomplished performer and teacher with over 15 years of teaching experience. • Voice faculty member at The Diller-Quaile School of Music. • National Center for Voice and Speech trained vocologist. • Bachelor's and Master's Degree recipient in Vocal Performance from NYU and BU. • Member of the Pan-American Vocology Association, the New York Singing Teac... (more)

Posted On: 8/1/2017

The Venue Legends designed, built and operates One World Observatory (“OWO)”, an immersive one-hour guest experience at the top of the World Trade Center. OWO has set a new standard in the Observatory experience by incorporating premium dining experiences, technologically advanced programming, and 360 views of Downtown New York and New Jersey. Some of the top experiences at OWO include the SkyPod, an elevator ride that ascends to the 102-floor in 47 seconds, See Forever Theater, an audio-visu... (more)

Posted On: 8/1/2017

NASHVILLE CHILDREN’S THEATRE (NCT) is hiring a full-time seasonal Technical Assistant specializing in scenic carpentry and electrics to help continue the tradition of high production values associated with the company. ABOUT NASHVILLE CHILDREN’S THEATRE: Ranked as one of the top five children’s theatres in the country by TIME magazine, Nashville Children’s Theatre has an annual operating budget of ?$1.7 million, and is headquartered in The Martin Center, a purpose-built theatre, adjacent to... (more)

Posted On: 7/28/2017

The Granada Theatre, a 1538-seat performing arts center located in Santa Barbara, CA, is seeking an experienced Ticketing Services Manager (TSM). The ideal candidate will have at least five years of performing arts ticketing experience, including practical experience using Tessitura, as well as a minimum of two years’ supervisory or management experience. This position manages The Granada Theatre’s Ticketing Services operations and staff, including the Box Office Manager, Special Services Manage... (more)

Posted On: 7/28/2017

The Milburn Stone Theatre (MST) at Cecil College is searching for an innovative and inspirational technical director and set designer to join our passionate community theatre team. The MST is a nonprofit theatre and home an average of 8 broad ranging in-house productions, numerous diverse rental partners and special events annually. The MST is a cherished cultural resource for Cecil County and the region. The Technical Director enjoys the benefits of being a Cecil College employee and the arti... (more)

Posted On: 7/27/2017

Scripps Performing Arts Inc. is looking for dynamic Musical Theatre instructors who are well-rounded, patient, and extremely passionate about the performing arts. Must be experienced in teaching 8-13 year olds. with enthusiasm and professionalism. Please send head shot, cover letter, and resume info@scrippsperformingarts.com. *Fluent Spanish speakers preferred but not required. ... (more)

Posted On: 7/27/2017

Cardinal Stage Company, a professional theatre company serving South Central Indiana, seeks an artistic director responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic vision and focus of the company through artistic planning, production, education, and the performance of various executive and managerial functions. The successful candidate is a passionate, collaborative, and community-minded theatre artist with experience setting and executing the artistic direction of a pro... (more)

Posted On: 7/27/2017

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, seeks Greeters for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd St. This part time position is an integral part of introducing the culture of The Pershing Square Signature Center to the company’s subscribers, general audiences and interested visitors. Greeters will be primarily responsible for engaging guests as they arrive at the Center and orienting audiences to the space. Greeters report to the Front of House Manager and... (more)

Posted On: 7/26/2017

The famous Friars Club is currently seeking to fill the paid position of doorman/doorperson, to begin work on September 5. Weeknights, M-F, 5pm - 11pm. Please email resume, picture and brief thoughts as to why you would be well cast in this position/role, ... (more)

Posted On: 7/25/2017

Work Light Productions is a company dedicated to creating and producing live entertainment. From touring productions of Tony Award winning musicals, to original concert and theatrical work, our critically acclaimed productions reach tens of thousands of theatre lovers each year. We are seeking IATSE Carpenters, Electricians, Wigs, and Props positions for multiple tours. Previous touring experience is required. Please submit a cover letter, your current resume including full contact information a... (more)

