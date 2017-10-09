This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 10/9/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/9/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Theater Mitu seeks General Manager

Posted On: 10/5/2017

TITLE OF POSITION: General Manager ORGANIZATION: Theater Mitu Inc. LOCATION: Brooklyn, NY SECTOR: Non-Profit Theater POSITION TYPE: Salaried, Full-time Exempt SALARY RANGE: Commensurate with experience JOB DESCRIPTION: Theater Mitu is now accepting applications for a full-time General Manager who will oversee organizational management, finances, development, and strategic planning for this ambitious and established non-profit arts organization. The General Manager will be a critica... (more)

Posted On: 9/28/2017

Atlanta's premiere acting studio, Drama Inc. is seeking a qualified, passionate and energetic Instructor to head up our successful Meisner Program. Position begins early 2018. Relocation assistance may be available. Required: An advanced degree or an extensive amount of Meisner training and instruction experience. Job requires schedule flexibility and teaching 4-5 classes a week, both day and evening as well as putting together workshops and seminars. Part of Drama Inc.'s mi... (more)

Posted On: 9/28/2017

We are looking for aspiring international latin (chacha, samba, jive, rumba) & street dance (hip hop) instructor to teach group classes in Takoma Park, MD on weekly basis. The instructor has to be willing to learn, teach choreographies, provide technical training, be energetic with a positive attitude and intersted in performing with the team at NBA & NHL games in DC area and beyond. Classes are well compensated and teaching material and guidance provided. www.proamdanceteam.com... (more)

Posted On: 9/27/2017

NC Theatre is seeking a talented, experienced fundraising professional to join our growing Development Department. This is an exciting time for NC Theatre. The company recently completed a nation-wide search for its new President & CEO, selecting Elizabeth Doran who joined in March 2017. With a recent estate gift of $1 million, a committed Board of Directors with 100% participation in giving, a growing subscriber and donor base, and a 33-year history of artistic excellence, the company is poise... (more)

Posted On: 9/27/2017

The Individual Giving Manager will be responsible for managing the successful execution of the Patron Ensemble program, annual appeals, acknowledgements, and all other individual giving activities, as well as overseeing the planning and execution of The New Group’s special events, including the annual Gala. This position will also play an integral role in the strategy development and daily operations of a major capital campaign to develop a new multi-venue facility serving as the future permanen... (more)

Posted On: 9/26/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a self-motivated and experienced Props Master. Asolo Rep, Florida’s premier theatre, produces eight shows a year including two musicals and four operating in rotating rep. Responsibilities of the Props Master include working directly with the Senior Props Master to construct, pull, modify, and purchase all necessary props for the season and doing so while respecting a budget. Position will require wor... (more)

Posted On: 9/26/2017

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre in the Berkshires (MA), seeks a motivated, experienced professional to design and implement all aspects of fundraising including: individual, corporate, and foundation support for a $4.7 million annual budget. Candidates must have 5-6 years of demonstrated fundraising success and excellent communication skills. Successful candidate must have a creative approach in cultivating individual donors as well as donor appeal campaigns, be extremely ene... (more)

Posted On: 9/26/2017

Technical Director, a full time 12-month salaried position Responsibilities: Managing the technical operations of the South Bend Civic Theatre including our historic building and two performance spaces – the 207-seat proscenium Wilson Mainstage Theatre and the 80-seat black box Warner Studio Theatre. Excellent organizational, time-management, and interpersonal skills are required. The ideal candidate should have a working knowledge of stage lighting, sound, projection, and set design; carp... (more)

Posted On: 9/26/2017

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is seeking a Lighting Supervisor. Position requires the following abilities: Hang, focus lighting instruments, program and operate the ETC Ion stage lighting console as needed.Troubleshoot and resolve problems with stage lighting equipment as needed. Availbility to channel and pre-show checks for each performance. Plan, prepare and help transport physical production materials as needed. Maintain inventory control of all equipment and consumables.Work i... (more)

Posted On: 9/26/2017

Dressers must have prior experience in dressing a quick-change heavy show and must be able to facilitate quick changes during each performance as well as handle minor alterations and repairs, laundry, pressing and steaming of costumes. Must possess quick problem solving skills, great organizational ability and must work well in a team environment. Must be available for the entire run of shows, including all of tech week. All candidates must provide their own transportation to the theater in N... (more)

Posted On: 9/26/2017

The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport Long Island, NY is seeking a Wig and Hair Supervisor. Applicant should have experience in styling and maintaining wigs as well as the ability to cut and style human hair. Previous experience in running shows and creating period hairstyles is required. Local to Northport preferred. Must have own transportation. Please send a current resume and references.... (more)

Posted On: 9/25/2017

Job Description: Freelance Production Manager / Lighting Director Position available immediately. Forward resumes to Carolyn Dorfman, Artistic Director, cdorfman@carolyndorfman.dance Reports to the Artistic and Associate Artistic Director. Expected to attend rehearsals as necessary. Responsibilities during local, regional, and national tours with Carolyn Dorfman Dance including main stage performances, school residency performances and community appearances. Job Duties include: ... (more)

Posted On: 9/25/2017

Global Scenic Services - Project Manager Global Scenic Services is growing! We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to be based in our Bridgeport, CT location who will provide support to clients for all disciplines involved in assigned projects. The Project Manager will ensure a smooth process between the client, purchasing, drafting, operations, and finance; and ensure that projects are completed on-time and on-budget with high quality that Global Scenic Services is known for. • Works ... (more)

Posted On: 9/22/2017

NexGen Youth Theatre bridges the gap from young creatives to young professionals! Sign up on our website today for our inaugural 10-Week Musical Theatre Showcase Semester! Class runs on Sundays at Ripely-Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue, 16th floor), from October 8th - December 17th, and will culminate in a final performance in a professional theatre for family, friends, and industry professionals. While teaching and improving the student's skills in acting, singing, dancing and the art form of ... (more)

Posted On: 9/21/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a self-motivated and experienced Props Master. Asolo Rep, Florida’s premier theatre, produces eight shows a year including two musicals and four operating in rotating rep. Responsibilities of the Props Master include working directly with the Senior Props Master to construct, pull, modify, and purchase all necessary props for the season and doing so while respecting a budget. Position will require wor... (more)

Posted On: 9/16/2017

ABOUT Peter PANtomime: This is Shuffles 10th Annual Production of PETER PANtomime, a joyful holiday tradition on November 26, 2017 at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Don't miss this charming and imaginative retelling of the beloved Peter Pan classic. Clap for the sweet but sassy Tinkerbell, hiss at the sly Captain Hook and cheer for the playful, mischievous Peter Pan. Let the infectious spirit of magical tapping feet sweep you away to Neverland! Indians, mermaids and pirates galore w... (more)

Posted On: 9/15/2017

Los Angeles based headshot photographer J&CPrints will be exclusively available in New York from October 2nd through October 5th. 3 looks & 3 edits // $195 Unlimited Looks // $325 Unlimited Looks & Personalized 5-page Website // Discounted to $625 (originally $700) To book, please contact info@jandcprints.com Website: www.jandcprints.com Instagram: @jandcprints... (more)

Posted On: 9/14/2017

Experienced Musical Theatre accompanist for hire. Hours flexible. Experienced Music Director and Actor as well. Lots of fun and professional!... (more)

Posted On: 9/10/2017

Do you need to brush up your vocal skills for singing calls? Revamp your audition book? Need help transitioning from legit technique to pop? Are you a dancer or actor who wants to tackle that singing callback? Michelle has spent the past 10 years helping students land roles on Broadway, in regional theaters, tours and New York venues. She specializes in highly customized lessons with pedagogy firmly based in understanding physiology of the voice as a whole-body instrument. She works t... (more)

Posted On: 9/9/2017

Seeking a FULL TIME Stage Manager. Prior sound experience a must. Complete job description can be found on broadhollow.org. SALARIED POSITION.... (more)

Posted On: 9/8/2017

Irish Repertory Theatre is a year-round producing company located in Chelsea, Manhattan. We operate a 148-seat mainstage and a 60-seat flexible studio theatre space. The Marketing Director is responsible for generating earned income of $2 million a year, directing the day-to-day marketing and advertising efforts and upholding the organizational brand. Essential Functions • Develop and execute marketing and outreach campaigns specifically designed for each show/event/program by collaborating wi... (more)

Posted On: 9/7/2017

Greetings! We are producing an original, 2-act play and are in need of a Production Manager! We are looking for someone with deep experience in the world of New York City theater productions, someone with advanced knowledge of all the ins-and-outs who can help ensure a marvelous run! You should have excellent: -managerial skills -budgeting skills -communication skills Be able to coordinate the operation of wardrobe, lighting, sound, projection, and a variety of other product... (more)

Posted On: 9/6/2017

Two River Theater is looking for an extremely creative digital storyteller and strategic online marketer to develop, implement, track and optimize all of the theater’s multimedia campaigns. This is a full-time position within the marketing department, and reports to Two River Theater’s Director of Marketing. The Multimedia Manager will work with the marketing team, supporting teams (such as professional videographers and photographers) and vendors to launch successful digital campaigns on time a... (more)

Posted On: 9/5/2017

We are looking for ten people to start this weekend and help us sell Rush tickets for our comedy shows and Lottery Tickets for Broadway Musicals from 8am to 12pm daily. Pay is $45 per shift...plus you bonus at 10 tickets...$5 per ticket. Sell 20 tickets...and that's $95...or $23.75 an hour! Great pay...these are easy hours...and gives you the opportunity to do whatever you want with the rest of your day! Send a resume and a cover letter now and get started! Tuesday to Saturday 8-12 ... (more)

Posted On: 9/5/2017

-Friendly and outgoing personality -Strong customer service skills -Works well with others -Ability to multi task -Able to follow all policies and procedures -Ability to drive sales -Organized and clean -Passionate about fitness... (more)

