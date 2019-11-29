Theatrical Jobs for Actors, Technicians, Administrators, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 11/29

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/29/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Production Coordinator

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

: Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park, Part Time Opportunities

Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park, Part Time Opportunities PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES AUDITION FOR YOUR DREAM JOB AT Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life at Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! December 2 & 3 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Sign in time is 7:00 pm at ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Puppet Show Voiceover Auditions

City Parks Foundation's Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park will hold auditions for voiceover actors for its upcoming marionette production "Wake Up Daisy!" - a modern retelling of Sleeping Beauty. The Swedish Cottage is seeking non-union male and female voiceover actors who can sing, and have the ability to voice different character types and ages. Interested actors must be available for two daytime rehearsals on January 16th and 22nd, and two daytime recording sessions on Ja... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Arts & Theatre Instructors Needed

Saltwater Performing Arts has immediate openings for improv instructors and choreographers. Visit our website for details: www.saltwaterpac.org... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Engagement Associate

Reporting to the Social Media Manager, the Digital Engagement Associate provides project support to the Digital Engagement team, primarily by assisting in the on-going implementation of The Public's social media and digital strategy (both paid and organic). The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate how those principles apply in the context of marketing and communications. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director/Facilities Manager

Salary: Competitive Start Date: Immediate Stage West Theatre, Fort Worth, TX, seeks a full-time, year-round Technical Director/Facilities Manager. The TD will lead the scenery build for each production (approximately seven per year) and oversee the progress and cooperation of all technical departments. This position also assists with the needs of Stage West's educational department during end of year performances and the Festival of the Kid. The successful candidate will have demonstrate... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Business Manger

Under the supervision of the Executive Director, the Business Manager is responsible for all financial activities of Milagro/Miracle Theatre, including financial management and control, accounting and bookkeeping, internal auditing, purchasing, payroll, and other general financial duties. This person will develop, install and monitor controls established to safeguard assets and properly record revenues and expenditures according to GAAP. This individual will serve as human resources manager and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Theater Technical Coordinator

Position Title: Theater Technical Coordinator Immediate Supervisor: Theater Services Manager Work Schedule: 25 hours weekly, varies for events Position Status: Hourly Position Position Overview: Chapman Cultural Center (CCC) is seeking to fill the position of Theater Technical Coordinator (TC). The TC would be responsible for the maintenance, oversight, and technical operations of CCC's Theater. These responsibilities will include the oversight of the theater's presentations and projects... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Chief Development Officer

Position: Chief Development Officer (Fundraising) Reports To: Managing Director (In the interim, Artistic Director) Department: Development FLSA: Exempt About Actors Theatre of Louisville: Actors Theatre of Louisville, the State Theatre of Kentucky and home of the Humana Festival of New American Plays, invites applications for the position of Chief Development Officer (Fundraising). Actors Theatre seeks to create a truly brave space where diverse identities, ideas, cultures, and opinio... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Opportunity to work in China for musicial theatre actors

PHMF is looking for musical theatre actors, singers, dancers, pianists to teach youth ensembles in China from Feb 3rd to 16th, 2020. YES, work in Guangzhou, Shenzhen of China. The airplane tickets, accommodation, tour in the city, Chinese visa will be paid. Compensation is from $1000-1500, depends on the experience. Requires: People who have experienced or love to work with youth ensembles, team work, be familiar with standard songs/stage performance of musical theatre, such as The Lion K... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Visiting Multicultural Faculty

Full time, non-tenure track, one-year appointment with the possibility of renewal for a second year. The Theatre school seeks a candidate who can bring a critical perspective on multiracial identities to teaching courses such as dramaturgy, theatre history, dramatic literature, and theory/criticism as well as in courses that draw on their particular artistic or research expertise. We seek a candidate whose pedagogy reflects contemporary theory and scholarship regarding race, ethnicity, diaspor... (more)

Internships: New Face Talent Wanted

Non-Union and Union Pay: $250-$600 Project Description: I am looking for models for our first Editorial and Executive Magazine Shoot Dates: 12/15/2019 Location : TBD Casting Talent From: Nationwide MODELS | Male or Female | Any Ethnicity | Age: 18 - 55 Must be able to give a nice poses in front of camera. Casual shoot. looking for unique types, No experience needed. Send your resume and head-shot to angelhaye66@yahoo.com if you are interested .... (more)

Temp Jobs: New face Talent Needed for photo shoot

Non-Union and Union Pay: $250-$600 Project Description: I am looking for models for our first Editorial and Executive Magazine Shoot Dates: 12/15/2019 Location : TBD Casting Talent From: Nationwide MODELS | Male or Female | Any Ethnicity | Age: 18 - 55 Must be able to give a nice poses in front of camera. Casual shoot. looking for unique types, No experience needed. Send your resume and head-shot to angelhaye66@yahoo.com if you are interested .... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior House Manager

SENIOR HOUSE MANAGER PARK AVENUE ARMORY Part American palace, part industrial shed, Park Avenue Armory is dedicated to supporting unconventional works in the visual and performing arts that need non-traditional spaces for their full realization, enabling artists to create, students to experience, and audiences to consume epic and adventurous presentations that cannot be mounted elsewhere in New York City. Since 2007, the Armory has opened its doors to visionary artists, directors, and impres... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Costumes

This full-time, exempt position is responsible for managing all aspects of Boston Ballet's Costume Shop, including managing staff, workflow, and budget. The Director of Costumes oversees a staff to maintain and create all the costume elements for all the ballets, including shoes and hair. This is a Senior Leader level position that regularly interfaces with the Artistic and Production Staff as well as the Company Manager. The ideal candidate will be an inspirational, engaged, and collaborati... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory | Acting, Improv, Disney on Broadway, and more!

A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory | Winter Session 2020: January 7-February 29. A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory is the after-school professional theater training program at the Tony Award-winning American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. We offer exciting, rewarding classes and performance opportunities for students (ages 8-19) of all backgrounds and levels of experience in Acting, Audition, Improv, Voice, Dance, and much more! Our 8-week courses and seasonal performance opportunities teach ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Marketing Manager

POSITION DESCRIPTION Opera Theatre's Digital Marketing Manager is a critical member of Opera Theatre's marketing team, reporting to the Director of Marketing and Public Relations, and is responsible for managing the seasonal Digital Marketing Intern. The position serves both as the primary digital content creator and as the lead distribution manager for digital content. Responsibilities include: Digital Content Creation Develop ideas, plans, and create content to execute a digital content... (more)

Music Production: ORIGINAL A CHORUS LINE COSTUME PACKAGE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL

JMR COSTUME DESIGNS is under new management . In memory of our founder, Jose M. Rivera, we are keeping his tradition going of renting out an original A CHORUS LINE complete costume package! We are almost done refurbishing the finales and making this package available for the upcoming 2020 season! These costumes are based upon the original design by Theoni V. Aldredge. The package includes linewear for the 17 across the line, Zach, Larry, 7 opening cut dancers, 23 dance bags, rehearsal hats fo... (more)

: Breaking Into Hollywood: The Business of Acting! -Taught by Michelle Danner

Breaking Into Hollywood: The Business of Acting! -Taught by Michelle Danner The Breaking Into Hollywood Master Intensive prepares students with the tools required to break through in Hollywood. It can take years for an actor that is new to "the business" to learn the ins and outs, and the do's and don'ts of the industry. Michelle Danner uses her years of experience within the business as a director, teacher, and actress to give actors a head start, and bypass years of trial and error. This c... (more)

: Acting School IN LOS ANGELES

Acting School IN LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Acting Conservatory recognizes that every actor is unique. As a student of The Los Angeles Acting Conservatory you will develop a comprehensive set of "acting tools, your very own "Golden Box" that you can use at any time when approaching a role or a scene, whether it be for film, television, or theater. The Acting School's acting techniques are based on the Meisner Technique, Lee Strasberg's Method, Stella Adler, Stanislavski's System, and the Che... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Membership Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Positions

FRONT OF HOUSE POSITIONS AT EVERYMAN THEATRE WHO ARE YOU? You're quick on your feet, calm under pressure, flexible, and you're an ultimate team player. Before during and after a show, the theatre can be a fast-paced an environment with over 250 audience members coming through the doors in our main stage theater, and 210 in our new second-floor space. You're able to work collaboratively, and multi-task all with a smile on your face as patrons come and go. You have a great sense of customer s... (more)

Editing Reel - Transferring Media / Video Services: Michelle Danner

LEARN HOW TO END ANXIETY- The Ultimate Anti-Anxiety Toolkit class EXPERIENCE IMMEDIATE AND LONG TERM RELIEF · Utilize neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to change itself. · Learn how to address the cognitive, biochemical, and structural aspects of anxiety to help you achieve a new normal. BUILD YOUR OWN ANTI-ANXIETY TOOLKIT · Choose from ancient practices proven throughout the millennia and relaxation techniques based on the latest findings ... (more)

Editing Reel - Transferring Media / Video Services: Michelle Danner

TRAINING IN PUBLIC SPEAKING - Speak Well at a Moment's Notice Develop skills and tactics by improvisers and actors to elevate your public speaking performance, forget your fear, and learn to love the spotlight! *Master a step by step strategy for feeling calm, present, ready, and able to make an impact on stage to bring out your most powerful essence of self to the boardroom, interview, promotion, or fundraiser. *Learn how to get your nose out of your notes and look your listeners in... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Sales & Audience Experience

Position Title: Director of Sales & Audience Experience Department: Sales & Audience Experience Reports to: Managing Director Type: Full-time, exempt Summary: The Director of Sales & Audience Experience designs and manages all Front of House and Sales operations-including for the box office, concessions, house management, group sales, education registration, parking and wayfinding, and all sales pathways-to ensure audience growth and earned revenue goals are met and that all audiences enj... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You