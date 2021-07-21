Theatre 29 Presents MY LIFE SO FAR THROUGH SONG - A COMING OF AGE CABARET Starring Scott Clinksdale

Scott Clinkscales, an award-winning Performer, Choreographer, Musical and Artistic Director with many of the pre-eminent theatres in both the Morongo Basin and greater Coachella Valley proudly announces his one man show: MY LIFE SO FAR THROUGH SONG - A COMING OF AGE CABARET, is coming to Theatre 29 for one weekend only, August 6 & 7 at 7:00PM.

Clinkscales said, "My Life So Far Through Song, it's a coming-of-age cabaret talking about my life and what I have gone through to get to where I am now. During the pandemic, I took time to actually reflect on my life and how even though I remember a lot of the great times and people I have met, not everything was perfect." The show is staged with Clinkscales backlit with rear screen projections, including photos and old home movies, to illustrate the course of the story of his life, so far.

"From a young age I've always loved performing and singing." The performer says," I always had a dream or goal on the horizon. Many times, I would doubt myself or hear things from other people that were completely discouraging and made me feel like I couldn't do anything. This show talks about all those low points and how I tried to overcome them. The main theme is doubt. Self-doubt, others doubting your capabilities"

Featuring renditions of songs from Broadway musicals including "Oklahoma", "Dear Evan Hansen", "Amelie", "The Last Five Years", "Carrie", "Godspell", "Waitress", "In the Heights" and "Songs For A New World", as well as popular music from such singer/songwriters as Georgia Stitt, Sara Bareilles, Joni Mitchell, and Mary J Blige.

MY LIFE SO FAR THROUGH SONG - A COMING OF AGE CABARET will run Friday and Saturday night August 6th and 7th at 7:00 PM at Theatre 29. For tickets, visit theatre29.org or call the Theatre 29 Box Office at (760) 361-4151.