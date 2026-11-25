Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists, will present its next TRUsday Mix & Mingle on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. at West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

Producer RK Greene, whose credits include Beau, Harmony, Farinelli and the King and Peter and the Starcatcher, will co-host the December gathering. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the RK Dark & Stormy, a cocktail named in Greene’s honor by West Bank Cafe.

Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the holiday-themed gathering will offer theater professionals an opportunity to make new connections, discuss current projects and socialize with fellow members of the theater community. Guests are encouraged to wear festive attire and consider making a donation to support TRU’s ongoing educational and professional development initiatives.

Presented on the first Tuesday of each month, TRUsday Mix & Mingle provides an in-person networking opportunity for artists, producers and other industry professionals, extending the relationships fostered through the organization's virtual programming.

Admission is free, though advance registration is requested. Participants are also asked to subscribe to the mailing lists of both TRU and Ripple Effect Artists.

Now in its 34th year, Theater Resources Unlimited is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping theater professionals develop the business and creative skills necessary to produce new work and sustain their careers.

Its programming includes producer development and mentorship initiatives, professional development workshops, weekly community gatherings, play reading series and opportunities for writers to connect with producers and directors.

For more information about TRU’s membership, upcoming events and educational programming, visit www.truonline.org.

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