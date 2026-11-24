Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

11/27 - What I Am Thankful for (and What I Need): A Conversation with the TRU Community.

In the room (subject to change): Cate Cammarata (producer, director, dramaturg, founder of Create Theatre); R.K. Greene(off-Bway Beau; Bway: Harmony, Farinelli & The King, Peter and the Starcatcher, A Time to Kill), Patricia Klausner (co-producer The Band's Visit (Tony, Best Musical), Pippin (Tony, Best Revival), Stick Fly, The Trip to Bountiful, and The Scottsboro Boys; producer of upcoming Little Dancer); and TRU board members John Lant(producer/SDC director/ showrunner/ consultant specialist for musicals/ plays off-Broadway; TV/Film Studio Operator for 2 Studios for stage to screen or film productions NY & NJ), Neal Rubinstein (producer), and Sandy Silverberg (technical advisor, producer). An interactive conversation about theater and life, in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Click here to register and receive the link.

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