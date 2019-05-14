Theater Resources Unlimited Hosts The 2019 TRU Tony Award Party

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) presents the 2019 Tony Award Party and Benefit on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 7pm at Jack Doyle's Pub & Restaurant, 240 W. 35th Street, NYC.

Spend the Tonys with producers, friends, and cheer on the TRU nominees! Join us for a warm and friendly, special theater-lover fundraiser co-hosted by some Tony winning friends. Enjoy the Tony Awards with TRU friends including Broadway producers who are former nominees and winners (including Ken Waissman, producer of the original Grease, Torch Song Trilogy and Agnes of God). Plus great food from Jack Doyle's on W. 35th Street. (We've got the entire 2nd floor to ourselves.) Buffet to include an appetizer platter followed by a buffet of roast sirloin of beef, chicken francaise, atlantic salmon, penne pasta, roasted potatoes, vegetables and salad bar. Plus wine with dinner, dessert, and of course a cash bar. And 5 big screen TV's!

Enter the Tony Pool for a chance to win some great prizes, including tickets to Broadway shows! $55 for TRU Members, $70 for non-members (includes one Tony Pool ballot). Plus a special Student Price (email TRUnltd@aol.com for the discount code). Use red ticketing box at the top left of your computer, or scroll down to the bottom of your smartphone to purchase your ticket (Tony pool ballots will be available just prior to the event. Additional ballots are $6 each, two for $10). Room is limited to 60 attendees, so purchase now and secure your spot!

Special! Join TRU now and, buy your ticket at the members price, and save $10 on membership - membership plus ticket: $140 ($55 for the party, $85 for a $95 TRU membership). https://truonline.org/events/tony-party-fundraiser-2019/

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-six year old 501c3 nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents the TRU VOICES Annual New Play Reading Series and Annual New Musicals Reading Series, two new works series in which TRU underwrites developmental readings to nurture new shows as well as new producers for theater; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through a Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab; programs for actors include the Annual Combined Audition on May 18th and 19th.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by public funds awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, as well as the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You