The Tank to Stage Five New Plays by Sophie McIntosh, Ella Boureau, June Carryl, Serena Berman and Layla Khoshnoudi in Winter/Spring 2027 Season

The Tank NYC (Meghan Finn and Johnny G. Lloyd, Artistic Directors) has announced programming for their winter/spring 2027 season, which will include five new plays by Sophie McIntosh, Ella Boureau, June Carryl, Serena Berman, and Layla Khoshnoudi. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit https://thetanknyc.org/winter-spring-2027.

What If Everyone Lives

Written by Sophie McIntosh, Directed by Ryan Dobrin

Presented by Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective

World Premiere, January 21-February 14

A theatre collective of recent college grads puts up their devised production of The Seagull at The Tank-but when their show is derailed after a medical emergency, the cast and audience must consider the value of their vocations while awaiting updates on their friend's condition. What If Everyone Lives is a play about being a doctor, being an actor, and being capable and knowledgeable and helpless. A site-specific production created for the 98-seat theater at The Tank.

Quand tu sors du feu / When You Leave the Fire / Wakteli Tokhrij Mil Nar

Written by Ella Boureau, Directed by Bobbin Ramsey

World Premiere, February 4-28

Quand tu sors du feu is a three-hander that is equal parts 1920s cabaret, andalusi music, family gossip and internet hole. Ella and her ghosts-- the Tunisian Jewish vocalist Habiba Msika, and Ella's French-Algerian grandfather, a painter and sculptor-- move through time in many combinations, recounting the violence and delight of their close relationships, each shedding light on the dark corners of the other, whether they want that light shed or not. For some, intimacy is less pure pleasure and more midnight haunting.

N*gga B*tch

Written by June Carryl, Directed by Taylor Reynolds

Presented in association with the cell

World Premiere, March 4-28

Nambi keeps dying and coming back: as a young African princess who is captured and traded to the New World only to drown in the Atlantic; as a suffragette who is bludgeoned to death by her lover; and as a Black Panther shot down by a policeman's bullet leaving the scene of a failed bombing. After each incarnation she wakes to find a man in a white coat. Is he God or the devil? Or just the hospital orderly there to deliver her meds? N*gga B*tch is about being on repeat and the insanity that is black womanhood.

PRICK

Written by Serena Berman, Directed by Seonjae Kim

World Premiere, April 8-May 2

Produced by Honigman and Sons & Infinity Soup, Co-Produced by McKenna Harrington

A Hearth Supported Production

Vicky is unhappy with her sex life. The acquaintance from college she finally booty called can't bring himself to choke her in bed, and, even worse, seems to be after a deeper emotional connection. When Vicky discovers a website dedicated to rape fantasy, she takes refuges in new friendships with likeminded women, learning terms like CNC ('consensual non-consent'), and PRICK ('personal risk informed consensual kink'). But as she delves deeper into both this in-person relationship and her new online community, unresolved issues from her past start to blur the line between fantasy and reality.

Family Jewels LOL

Written by Layla Khoshnoudi, Directed by Meghan Finn

May 17-June 13

After their father dies, estranged siblings Lena and Ramsey are forced back into the same room, carrying radically different versions of the family they came from. Darkly funny, intimate, and emotionally combustible, Family Jewels LOL is a two-hander about siblinghood, grief, inheritance, sexuality, and the stories we tell in order to survive the people who know us best. As Lena and Ramsey claw through old wounds, competing memories, and unfinished loyalties, tenderness turns to cruelty, jokes become weapons, and love proves inseparable from resentment. When two people inherit entirely different versions of the same family, what exactly are they supposed to reconcile?

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Directors Meghan Finn and Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Artists who have developed their craft at The Tank include Tony Award-winning director Alex Timbers, Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, screenwriter Lucy Alibar, comedian/actor X Mayo, online creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum, producer Kyle Jarrow, comedian/writer Baratunde Thurston, choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher, choreographer Kyle Abraham, filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, the rock band We Are Scientists, and tens of thousands of others. The Tank has been honored with an OBIE Award for Institutional Recognition celebrating our Extraordinary Support of Emerging Artists, 6 Drama Desk nominations for our co-produced work, and an official New York City Council proclamation. Artistic Director, Meghan Finn, was the recipient of a 2024 David Prize for Extraordinary New Yorkers.

The Tank's production of Holes in the Shape of My Father by Savon Bartley was nominated for a 2026 Drama Desk Award. Recent Tank hit productions include Berlinda! By Daniel Holzman, Kara & Emma & Barbara & Maranda by Ariel Stess (2024 Obie Award), Lobster by Kallan Dana (New York Magazine Critics Pick), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (Highbrow/Brilliant New York Magazine Approval Matrix), New York Times Critics Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 Obie Award), Open by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

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