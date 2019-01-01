The Stars Align: Ten Broadway People to Watch in 2019!

2018 is over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2019 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-preserving) performances. Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches?

In no particular order...

Danny Burstein

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Before he presides over the Moulin Rogue as eccentric frontman Harold Zidler next summer, the six-time Tony nominee will step in as Alfred P. Doolittle in My Fair Lady. With a little bit of luck will see just as much Burstein in seasons to come!

Joe Iconis

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Following a sold out out run earlier this year at the Signature Theatre, Be More Chill will upgrade to Broadway in March, marking the Broadway debut of one of the hippest new composers of this generation. We have a feeling he will more than survive the leap!

Glenda Jackson

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

Earlier this year, following a three decade hiatus from Broadway, this stage and screen legend took the scene by storm when she won her first Tony Award for her performance in Three Tall Women. In 2019, at the age of 82, she'll be back to take on one of Shakespeare's most troubled characters in a gender-swapped King Lear.

Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase

Speaking of Shakespeare... it's another openin', another show for two of Broadway's most adored performers. O'Hara returns to the stage following her Tony-winning performance in the 2015 revival of The King and I, joining Chase to lead Kiss Me, Kate. We have a feeling they will be a Fred and Lilli for the ages.

Alex Timbers

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

It's been over four years since this director extraordinaire brought a musical to Broadway (Rocky), but he's making up for his absence in 2019. Be on the lookout for his work in both Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge!

Andrew Barth Feldman

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

Under a year ago, this 16 year-old was just an ordinary high school student from Woodmere, New York. That's all about to change for the 2018 Jimmy Awards winner as he prepares to don the cast of one of Broadway's most popular characters, Evan Hansen.

Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow

It's a dynamic duo that we can't wait to see in action. These acting powerhouses join forces in April to play political powerhouses in Lucas Hnath's new play, Hillary and Clinton.

Scott Rudin

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

He has produced some of the most high-profile shows Broadway has ever seen (including 2018 hit To Kill a Mockingbird), and that won't stop in 2019. Next year, look out for King Lear, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, and Hillary and Clinton- all incoming Rudin plays.

Bertie Carvel

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Fresh from of his Olivier Award win for his performance in the same play, the original Trunchbull is back, this time as a young Rupert Murchoch in Ink. Will his performance captivate the critics like it did in London? We think yes.

Rachel Chavkin

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The last time Chavkin took over a Broadway theatre, she turned it into a fully immersive, Russian supper club, the likes of which Broadway has never seen (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812). Now the director is back with her electrifying take on another classic tale with Hadestown. We think this will be a journey to the underworld worth taking.

