The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-preserving) performances. Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches?
In no particular order...
Katrina Lenk
Two seasons after her Tony win for The Band's Visit, Lenk is back this spring as Bobbi in Marianne Elliott's gender-bent Company- a role we can't wait to see her take on.
The Ladies of Six
We're about to get a histo-remix as the much buzzed-about Six makes its way to Broadway. Keep your eyes peeled for the sassy beltresses playing the six wives of Henry VIII: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele.
Connor McPherson
McPherson, already a three-time Tony nominee, makes his first return to Broadway in over a decade as both writer and directer of the highly-anticipated Broadway transfer of his Bob Dylan musical, Girl from the North Country.
Sharon D. Clarke
Direct from her Olivier Award-winning performance on the West End in Caroline, or Change, Clarke will make her Broadway debut this season in the role that left London audiences in awe.
The Jesses of Take Me Out
This revival boasts plenty of star-power to keep an eye on, but Broadway favorite Jesse Tyler Ferguson will play Mason (the role that won Denis O'Hare a Tony Award in 2003) and Jesse Williams will make his Broadway debut as Darren (which earned Daniel Sunjata a Tony nomination as well).
Mary Louise Parker
Just months after completing her critically-acclaimed run in The Sound Inside, Parker will reprise the role that she originated in 1997 in the Pulitzer Prize-winning memory play, How I Learned to Drive.
Rob McClure
This year, Rob McClure charmed audiences in the musical version of 1988 comedy, Beetlejuice. Next year, he moves on to 1993 favorite Mrs. Doubtfire, playing the beloved title role in a new musical by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick
The stage and screen power couple reunites onstage this season in Plaza Suite, under the direction of their friend (and star of The Inheritance), John Benjamin Hickey. Each will play three characters in the Neil Simon masterpiece.
Jordan Fisher
Fisher has wowed audiences time and again after appearing in Grease Live! and Rent: Live and Hamilton. Now he returns to Broadway as Broadway's most troubled teen, Evan Hansen, kicking off his run in January.
Sutton Foster
Already one of the most beloved Broadway leading ladies of her generation, Sutton will take on her first major soprano role later this year as Marian the Librarian in The Music Man. Ye gods, we can't wait!
Ephraim Sykes
Fresh off of his Tony-nominated run in Ain't Too Proud, Sykes will trade in the smooth moves of David Ruffin for the moonwalk of Michael Jackson, when MJ arrives on Broadway later this year. The way this makes us feel? Thrilled!
Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett
The duo will appear this spring in an Albee favorite- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. In the history of the play, which includes four previous Broadway runs, actors who have played the explosive George and Martha have always earned Tony nominations. We have a feeling the streak isn't about to stop now!
Think we got it wrong? Who are you most excited to see onstage in 2020?
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to Variety, the new Cats film is expected to suffer a $100 million loss, after making just $38 million globally in its first two weeks in th... (read more)
WEST SIDE STORY Has Broken All-Time Broadway Theatre House Record
Producers Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen announced today that the Broadway return of the Jerome Robbins / Arthur Laurents / Leonard Bernste... (read more)
VIDEO: Star of ALADDIN in the UK Proposes to Co-Star On Stage
Something truly magical happened on stage after a performance of Aladdin at De Montfort Hall in the UK. Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title role in t... (read more)
Norm Lewis Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago
Broadway star, Norm Lewis, will be joining Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.... (read more)
Critics Picks: Our Reviewers Pick the Best Broadway Albums of 2019!
Our album critics have gone through all of the amazing recordings released this year and painstakingly chosen their favorites. From Broadway to West E... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Stops By FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish got a special guest this weekend when Hillary Clinton stopped by!... (read more)