The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020

2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-preserving) performances. Who should you keep your eye on as the spring season begins and awards season approaches?

In no particular order...

Two seasons after her Tony win for The Band's Visit, Lenk is back this spring as Bobbi in Marianne Elliott's gender-bent Company- a role we can't wait to see her take on.

The Ladies of Six

We're about to get a histo-remix as the much buzzed-about Six makes its way to Broadway. Keep your eyes peeled for the sassy beltresses playing the six wives of Henry VIII: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele.

Connor McPherson

McPherson, already a three-time Tony nominee, makes his first return to Broadway in over a decade as both writer and directer of the highly-anticipated Broadway transfer of his Bob Dylan musical, Girl from the North Country.

Sharon D. Clarke

Direct from her Olivier Award-winning performance on the West End in Caroline, or Change, Clarke will make her Broadway debut this season in the role that left London audiences in awe.

The Jesses of Take Me Out

This revival boasts plenty of star-power to keep an eye on, but Broadway favorite Jesse Tyler Ferguson will play Mason (the role that won Denis O'Hare a Tony Award in 2003) and Jesse Williams will make his Broadway debut as Darren (which earned Daniel Sunjata a Tony nomination as well).

Just months after completing her critically-acclaimed run in The Sound Inside, Parker will reprise the role that she originated in 1997 in the Pulitzer Prize-winning memory play, How I Learned to Drive.

This year, Rob McClure charmed audiences in the musical version of 1988 comedy, Beetlejuice. Next year, he moves on to 1993 favorite Mrs. Doubtfire, playing the beloved title role in a new musical by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.

The stage and screen power couple reunites onstage this season in Plaza Suite, under the direction of their friend (and star of The Inheritance), John Benjamin Hickey. Each will play three characters in the Neil Simon masterpiece.

Fisher has wowed audiences time and again after appearing in Grease Live! and Rent: Live and Hamilton. Now he returns to Broadway as Broadway's most troubled teen, Evan Hansen, kicking off his run in January.

Already one of the most beloved Broadway leading ladies of her generation, Sutton will take on her first major soprano role later this year as Marian the Librarian in The Music Man. Ye gods, we can't wait!

Fresh off of his Tony-nominated run in Ain't Too Proud, Sykes will trade in the smooth moves of David Ruffin for the moonwalk of Michael Jackson, when MJ arrives on Broadway later this year. The way this makes us feel? Thrilled!

The duo will appear this spring in an Albee favorite- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. In the history of the play, which includes four previous Broadway runs, actors who have played the explosive George and Martha have always earned Tony nominations. We have a feeling the streak isn't about to stop now!

Think we got it wrong? Who are you most excited to see onstage in 2020?





