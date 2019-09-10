THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Returns for New North American Tour Dates
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities on national tour beginning September 27 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for more information and tickets.
Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
2019/2020 Tour Schedule
Date City Venue
September 27 Idaho Falls, ID The Colonial Theater
September 30 Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts
October 2 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater
October 4 Longview, WA Columbia Theatre
October 5 Bremerton, WA Admiral Theatre
October 6 Olympia WA Washington Center for the Performing Arts
October 7 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
October 8 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center
October 9 Boise, ID Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
October 11-12 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre
October 15 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
October 16-17 Rapid City, SD Fine Arts Theatre
October 20 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion
October 21 Fairfield, IA Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts
October 22-23 Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre
October 25-26 Oklahoma City, OK Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
October 29 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre
October 30 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
November 1 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 2 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater
November 6 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center
November 8 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater
November 9 Tampa, FL Ferguson Hall
November 10 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
November 13 Houston, TX Brown Theater
November 14 Ft. Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall
November 17 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre
Nov. 19 - Dec 1 Chicago, IL Broadway Playhouse
2020
January 8 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
January 10 Schenectady, NY Proctor's Theatre
January 11 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre
January 12 Rutland, VT The Paramount
January 14 Bowling Green, KY SKyPAC Main Hall
January 15 Cleveland, MS Bologna Performing Arts Center
January 17 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center
January 18 New London, CT Garde Arts Center
January 19 Providence, RI Veterans Memorial Auditorium
January 21 Orono, ME Collins Center for the Arts
January 22 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
January 23 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
January 24 Morristown, NJ Community Theatre
January 25 Waterbury, CT Palace Theater
January 26 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre
January 28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre
January 29 -30 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theatre
Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 Washington, DC National Theatre
February 3 Myrtle Beach, SC Alabama Theatre
February 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
February 5 Huntington, WV Keith Albee Performing Arts Center
February 7 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
February 8 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre
February 9 Dayton, OH Mead Theatre
February 18-19 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
February 20 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre
February 21-23 Los Angeles, CA Pantages Theatre
February 28 Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
February 29 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 1 Kelowna, BC Community Theatre
March 3 Vancouver, BC The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts
March 4 Victoria, BC The Royal Theatre
March 5 Nanaimo, BC The Port Theatre