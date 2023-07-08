The Muny's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as John Riddle takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's Chess!

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

Click Here for More on THE MUNY
The Muny's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as John Riddle takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's Chess!The Muny's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

John Riddle (Anatoly Sergievsky) received his Equity card 15 years ago in the ensemble of The MUNY's Annie. Other MUNY: Little Mermaid, Titanic, Show Boat, Legally Blonde, and others. John recently played Raoul in the final Broadway company of The Phantom of the Opera. He originated the roles of Young Anton in The Visit opposite Chita Rivera and Hans in Disney's Frozen. Off B'way/NY: Cal Hockley in Titanique, The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center), Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall). National tour: Evita. Regional: Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed, PCLO, Casa Mañana, Naples Opera. Other: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. @thejohnriddle

The Muny is presenting Chess through July 11.

Before Mamma Mia!, members of the pop group ABBA teamed up with Tim Rice (Jesus Christ SuperstarThe Lion KingEvita) to create a dynamic drama centered around the world chess championship; mirroring the 1980s Cold War tensions of USA vs. Soviet Russia. The dazzling and beautiful pop rock score became a worldwide smash, including the hit single “One Night in Bangkok.” Chess makes its move to St. Louis (home of the first world championship) and onto the Muny stage for the first time, as the game’s long history continues to rise in popularity.

The cast features Jessica Vosk (Florence Vassy), Jarrod Spector (Frederick Trumper), John Riddle (Anatoly Sergievsky), Taylor Louderman (Svetlana Sergievskaya), Rodney Hicks (Walter De Courcey), Tally Sessions (Alexander Molokov), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Arbiter), Annelise Baker, Jett Blackorby, Eric Allen Boyd, Sydney Chow, Cicily Denise Daniels, Spencer Dean, Matt Faucher, Anna Gassett, Brian Golub, Omega Jones, Sydney Jones, Gareth Keegan, Sage Lee, Daniel May, Brady Miller, Trina Mills, Alysha Morgan, Kristen Faith Oei, Alex Prakken, Emilie Renier, Shelby Ringdahl, Michael Seltzer and Avilon Trust Tate. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen and Muny Summer Intensive Teen ensembles.

This Muny premiere, as previously announced, is led by director/choreographer Josh Rhodes, associate director/choreographer Lee Wilkins, with music director and conductor Jason DeBord and associate music director Michael Horsley.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Alex Basco Koch, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, with production stage manager Kelsey Tippins.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Sp Photo
Review Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More

The Muny is presenting Chess through July 11. Read reviews for the production!

2
Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny

Get a first look at photos and video of Chess at The Muny!

3
Video: Jessica Vosk Sings Nobodys Side in CHESS Rehearsals Photo
Video: Jessica Vosk Sings 'Nobody's Side' in CHESS Rehearsals

See Jessica Vosk sing 'Nobody's Side' in rehearsals for Chess at The Muny!

4
Full Cast Set for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny Photo
Full Cast Set for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Full cast, design and production teams have been set for one of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time, West Side Story, playing at The Muny July 15 - 21. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Social Watch

The Muny's Grace Marie Rusnica Takes Over Our Instagram Today!The Muny's Grace Marie Rusnica Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Aydin Eyikan Takes Over Our Instagram for International Dance Day!

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO

Recommended For You