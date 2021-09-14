The Drama League Announces 'Anthem For The Future Of Theatre' Songwriting Contest

Calling all show people! The Drama League has officially launched a contest for composers to post a new Broadway-style "Anthem for the Future of Theatre" on TikTok, a platform that has been instrumental in uplifting aspiring theatre professionals during the pandemic.

These original songs, written by Broadway fans and content creators from around the world and posted on TikTok now through September 22, will be entered to win one of five spots in the performance program at The Drama League's fall benefit, "Light the Lights!", honoring Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady. The top five composers will be invited to attend the October 18 event, awarded a prize of $250, and have their song performed in full by a Broadway star during the benefit. Composers will also be given the opportunity to share the story behind their Anthem and introduce the performer.

The Drama League (Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks; Executive Director, Bevin Ross) will host Light the Lights!, a benefit evening celebrating the return of in-person theater and a more innovative and inclusive future, on October 18, 2021 at The Players' historic Clubhouse in New York City. In addition to honoring Wayne Brady, who has been dazzling audiences for decades on both stage and screen and is himself a champion of platforms like TikTok to uplift artistic collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation, the event will feature these new songs that embody the talent, glamour, and grit of the theater community.

How To Join The Challenge:

STEP 1: Compose your original Anthem.

STEP 2: Post a video on TikTok by 9/22, showcasing your Anthem's best 60 seconds.

STEP 3: Tag @DramaLeague and include Music/Lyric credits and the hashtag #LightTheLights in the caption.

For full guidelines and more information about the contest, visit https://dramaleague.org/anthem/.

Examples of thematic ideas for a new anthem include:

-The reemergence of live theatre after the pandemic

-What composers hope the future of Broadway looks/sounds/feels/is like

-A celebration of the next generation of artists & creators

-The evolution of the musical form

-How the industry's past may inform the future

-And/or any other way in which the "Anthem for the Future of Theatre" speaks to each composer

The deadline for participants to share their video is September 22 at 11:59pm EST. Entries via TikTok are encouraged, but The Drama League is also accepting unlisted YouTube links sent to press@dramaleague.org. The challenge is open to creators aged 18+ located anywhere in the world and the limit is one entry per team. For full guidelines and more information about the contest, visit https://dramaleague.org/anthem/.

Tickets for the benefit can be purchased at https://dramaleague.org/benefit/.