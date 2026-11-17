The Dessoff Choirs offers its annual holiday concerts: Welcome Yule: Readings & Carols on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Church of St. Luke and St. Matthew, conducted by Dessoff's Assistant Conductor, Ryan Cheung, and Messiah Sing, led by Malcolm J. Merriweather, which provides audience members the opportunity to join the choir for Handel's vibrant choruses with Dessoff members performing the arias, on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ & Saint Stephen's Church.

Described as 'incredibly powerful' (Interludes) and 'sustaining the high quality and thoughtful programming that have characterized the ensemble for a century and continue under Dr. Merriweather's exceptional leadership' (Blogcritics), The Dessoff Choirs recently celebrated its 100th season in 2024.

'I always look forward to our festive celebration when we sing beloved carols and choral masterpieces to usher in the holidays,' Merriweather said. 'New this season, a series of seasonal poetry readings will be woven throughout the program, inviting audiences to reflect on the beauty, wonder, and spirit of the holidays. From Renaissance treasures by Palestrina and Victoria to works by John Rutter, Margaret Bonds, and Handel, there is something for everyone.'

Founded in 1924 by Margarete Dessoff, The Dessoff Choirs has been a fixture in the New York classical music scene for the past 100 years. Known for introducing unknown, long-forgotten, or newly composed works to American audiences, Dessoff's nine music directors have expanded upon Margarete's legacy, each in their own way. Malcolm J. Merriweather, Dessoff's current music director, has used this podium to reintroduce the works of Black women composers, including Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, and Valerie Capers, along with commissioning new works. Dessoff continues to pay tribute to the past with works performed under Margarete Dessoff's baton.

Program Information

Welcome Yule: Readings & Carols

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Church of St. Luke and St. Matthew, 520 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11238

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/welcome-yule-2026

Welcome Yule Program

Orff: Prelude 'O Fortuna' from Carmina Burana

Puccini: 'Bevo al tuo fresco sorriso' from La rondine

Verdi: 'Di quella pira' from Il trovatore

Verdi: 'Brindisi' ('Libiamo ne' lieti calici') from La traviata, with Jiyu Kim, soprano

Puccini: 'Nessun dorma' from Turandot

Readings and Carols:

Carol: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Palestrina: Exsultate, jubilate Deo

Victoria: O magnum mysterium

Carol: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

John Rutter: Magnificat

Arr. Geoffrey Shaw: Lute-Book Lullaby

Hyo-Won Woo: Cum Sancto Spiritu

Margaret Bonds: Sing Aho

Carol: Silent Night

Handel: 'Hallelujah' from Messiah, HWV 56

Welcome Yule Artists

The Dessoff Choirs

Wai Hei (Ryan) Cheung, conductor

Steven W. Ryan, piano

Messiah Sing

Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Christ & Saint Stephen's Church, 120 West 69th Street, New York, NY, 10023

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/messiah-sing-2026

Program: Handel: Messiah

Artists: The Dessoff Choirs; Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

About The Dessoff Choirs

The Dessoff Choirs, under the baton of Malcolm J. Merriweather, Music Director, is one of the leading choruses in New York City, with an established reputation for pioneering performances of choral works from the Renaissance era through the 21st century. Since its founding in 1924, Dessoff's mission is to enrich the lives of its audiences and members by giving voice to new, rarely heard, or forgotten choral music and composers; and to expand the audience for great choral works. As one of the oldest continuing choruses in New York City, the organization does everything it can to keep choral music alive, relevant, and appreciated by its audiences and members. Dessoff concerts, professional collaborations, community outreach, and educational initiatives are dedicated to stimulating public interest in and appreciation of choral music as an art form that enhances the culture and life of these times.

One of the key tenets of Dessoff's mission has been to offer rarely-performed choral music and, at the same time, provide talented singers the opportunity to sing some of the world's finest choral masterpieces. Dessoff fulfills this twin charge by producing its own concerts each season (often with an emphasis on the music of living composers), and, as one of the top choruses in New York City, by performing with major New York and visiting orchestras. The 's' in Choirs connotes the group's various incarnations—from Dessoff's core group of 60 singers, to the Symphonic Choir assembled for larger engagements and Chamber Choir selected to present more intimate works.

The 2026/27 season's first concert features Gregg Smith's The Continental Harmonist and Igor Stravinsky's A Symphony of Psalms, both with newly choreographed dances, along with a Margaret Bonds world premiere. In December, Dessoff will celebrate the season with its popular Messiah Sing and a holiday concert, Readings and Carols. In February, United in Song showcases Dessoff's commitment to intergenerational singing as the choir hosts four high school choirs at Brooklyn College, and to round out the season, Dessoff will perform Beethoven's monumental Missa Solemnis at Harlem's Mother AME Zion Church.

The 2025/26 season recognized Maestro Merriweather's twin ten-year anniversaries: as Dessoff's ninth Music Director and as a faculty member at Brooklyn College, whose Conservatory Singers perform with the choir. The season led off with performances of Adolphus Hailstork's The World Called, Herbert Howells's Requiem, and Tania León's It's a journey, commissioned to honor Dessoff's 100th anniversary, and concluded with Bach's B Minor Mass, performed with a period orchestra and with current and former Brooklyn College Conservatory students and former Dessoff Choirs assistant conductors among the soloists and ensemble.

Dessoff continues to receive invitations to perform with major New York and visiting orchestras. In November 2023, Dessoff joined the New York Philharmonic to perform Gustav Holst's The Planets, and in December 2025, Dessoff appeared with Andrea Bocelli in sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden, as they will do again in December 2026. Past invited performances include Britten's War Requiem and Mahler's Symphony No.8 with Lorin Maazel in his final concerts as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic. Over the course of its 100-year history, Dessoff has presented many world premieres, including works by Virgil Thomson, George Perle, Paul Moravec, and Ricky Ian Gordon; the first American performance in nearly 100 years of Montemezzi's opera La Nave with Teatro Grattacielo; and the American premieres of Philip Glass's Symphony No. 5 and John Tavener's all-night vigil, The Veil of the Temple.

Dessoff's world-premiere recording of Margaret Bonds's Credo and Simon Bore the Cross, released in February 2023, received rave reviews. An earlier CD of Bonds's music, Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King & Selected Songs, was also well received. Dessoff is also featured on the 2024 Grammy Award-winning 'Rough Magic' by Roomful of Teeth in a Dessoff-commissioned Eve Beglarian work, None More Than You.

The Dessoff Choirs is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Please visit www.dessoff.org for more information.

About Malcolm J. Merriweather

GRAMMY-nominated conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather is Director of the New York Philharmonic Chorus and Music Director of New York City's The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra. He is Professor and the Tania León Endowed Chair of Music at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York.

Renowned as an interpreter of symphonic choral masterworks, Merriweather has led major performances of Bach's Mass in B minor, St. John Passion, Mendelssohn's Elijah, and Handel's Messiah, and is recognized internationally for his advocacy of Margaret Bonds, with world premiere recordings of The Ballad of the Brown King, Credo, and Simon Bore the Cross (AVIE Records). He has guest-conducted ensembles including the Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Novus Orchestra, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Highlights of his 2026–2027 season include preparing the New York Philharmonic Chorus for five exciting programs for Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, including John Adams's On the Transmigration of Souls, Verdi's Tosca, and Bernstein's Mass. He returns to The Dessoff Choirs to conduct Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms, newly edited choral arrangements and completions by Margaret Bonds, Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, and prepares the chorus for two appearances with Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden.

The 2025–2026 season featured four world premieres: David Lang's The Wealth of Nations and Ellen Reid's Earth Between Oceans with the New York Philharmonic Chorus, Mark Campbell and Peter Boyer's A Hundred Years On with The Philadelphia Orchestra and The Crossing, and the title role in Frederick with Music Worcester. In celebration of his tenth season with the Dessoff Choirs, Merriweather conducted Howells's Requiem, Hailstork's The World Called, Bach's Mass in B Minor with period orchestra, a reprise of Tania León's It's a journey, and appeared twice with Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden.

Merriweather opened his 2024–2025 season at Disney Concert Hall with music of Mary Lou Williams for Solange Knowles's Glory to Glory: A Revival of Devotional Art; conducted Brahms's Requiem at Town Hall for the Dessoff Choirs' centennial with Will Liverman and Joélle Harvey; lead the Buffalo Philharmonic in Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell's Sanctuary Road and Margaret Bonds's Montgomery Variations; lead the Dessoff Choirs centennial with Verdi's Requiem at Trinity Church with Angela Meade, J'Nai Bridges, Won Whi Choi, and Kevin Short; and prepared the Caramoor Festival Chorus for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

He led the world premiere of Handel: Made in America at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, staged performances of Craig Hella Johnson's Considering Matthew Shepard with Trinity Wall Street, and prepared the New York Philharmonic Chorus for Jaap van Zweden in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony for the reopening of David Geffen Hall. In China, he prepared the New York Philharmonic Chorus for the world premiere of Emigré with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Merriweather has conducted at Jones Hall, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Disney Concert Hall, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Westminster Abbey, and the Vatican before Pope Francis. He served as founding Artistic Director of Voices of Haiti, a children's choir established by the Andrea Bocelli Foundation in Port-au-Prince, and was previously on the music staff at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Dr. Merriweather earned degrees from Eastman, Manhattan School of Music, and Syracuse University, and was a fellow at Tanglewood. Connect with him on social media @maestroweather and at malcolmjmerriweather.com.

About Wai Hei (Ryan) Cheung

Dessoff's assistant conductor, Wai Hei (Ryan) Cheung, is a conductor, violinist, bass-baritone, and music educator based in New York City. His conducting experience includes semi-professional, community, childrens', collegiate, and church choirs. A passionate educator, Cheung has taught at Azusa Pacific University and various music institutions across Southern California.

Cheung has had an active performance schedule at prestigious venues, music festivals, choral competitions, and musical conferences around the world. He has competed at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, the World Choir Games, the International Chamber Choir Competition Marktoberdorf, and Florilège Vocal de Tours. He was invited to sing mass at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, and has performed in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, France, Latvia, China, Hong Kong, and the United States. Cheung has been a featured performer at the Xi'an International Choral Festival in China and at national and regional conferences of the American Choral Directors Association. In 2023, Cheung was a winner of the Azusa Pacific University Concerto Competition.

Cheung has participated in numerous recording projects, including Echoes of Grace: Choral Music of Patti Drennan (which topped the Billboard Traditional Classical music chart and won an LIT Music Award), 'The Immersive Choir' with Jasper Randall, Richard Burchard: Into the Light, and Sangeeta Kaur's album, Compassion.

Cheung earned his Master of Music degree in Choral Music from the University of Southern California, where he studied conducting under Dr. Tram Sparks, Dr. Cristian Grases, Grant Gershon, Dr. Troy Quinn, and Dr. Jacob Sustaita. Cheung also holds an Artist Certificate and a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance and Music Education from Azusa Pacific University, where he studied violin under Yuki Mori, Min Jung Park, and Dr. Alex Russell.

Photo Credit: Dan Wright







Photo Credit: Dan Wright

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone