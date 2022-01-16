The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 2022 BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Cleveland Orchestra announces its 2022 Blossom Music Festival season presented by The J.M. Smucker Co. with a lineup of concerts. Nineteen concerts are currently part of the 2022 Blossom Music Festival, which runs from the Fourth of July through Labor Day weekend (July 2 - September 4) at the Orchestra's scenic summer home nestled in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Subscriptions are on sale now, with individual tickets available for purchase on Monday, April 4.



The Cleveland Orchestra begins the Blossom season on July 2 with Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran leading the Orchestra in Copland's Symphony No. 3. The Blossom Festival Band is back on July 3 & 4 for a program of patriotic favorites (followed by fireworks) celebrating Independence Day. Conductor Elim Chan makes her Cleveland Orchestra debut on July 9 in a program with Rimsky-Korsakov's sensational Scheherazade and celebrated pianist Benjamin Grosvenor performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1.

The Orchestra is joined by pop/rock vocalists for an evening of music from the Paul Simon Songbook on July 10. Respighi's Pines of Rome and Fountains of Rome will be heard on July 16. Conductor Jader Bignamini makes his Cleveland Orchestra debut on a program that also contains the Cleveland Orchestra premiere of Mary Lou Williams's jazz/classical-fusion masterpiece Zodiac Suite, inspired by the twelve astrological signs. Returning pianist Aaron Diehl - a native of Columbus, Ohio and noted performer in both the jazz and classical worlds - anchors a jazz trio that brings Williams's music to life.

Ruth Reinhardt makes her Blossom Festival debut on July 30, leading the Orchestra in a program that includes the Orchestra's premiere of Bacewicz's Overture and DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Symphony No. 5, perfect for an evening outdoors. Violinist Sergey Khachatryan will be back at Blossom to perform Mendelssohn's lyrical Violin Concerto.

Broadway Legends - including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and Leonard Bernstein - combine with contemporary Broadway favorites to make a night to remember at Blossom on July 31. Silver screen conductor Richard Kaufman leads the Orchestra and three Broadway vocalists in this evening of music by titans of musical theater, with songs from West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Company, and more.

Conductor Jonathan Berman makes his Cleveland Orchestra debut on August 6 with a concert spotlighting one of his specialties: the music of Franz Schmidt. Renowned pianist CÃ©dric Tiberghien joins the Orchestra to perform Grieg's popular and dynamic Piano Concerto. On August 7, Blossom favorite Jahja Ling returns to lead the Orchestra, Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra, and Blossom Festival Chorus in Beethoven's triumphant Symphony No. 9. Returning vocalists Elizabeth DeShong and Raymond Aceto are joined by Leah Hawkins and Issachah Savage.

Giancarlo Guerrero once again takes the Blossom stage for a pairing of musical titans on August 13. Daniil Trifonov plays Rachmaninoff's hauntingly beautiful Piano Concerto No. 2, and the program concludes with Harmonielehre by eminent American composer, John Adams. Orpheus Chamber Orchestra joins the festival on August 27 in a program featuring the music of Geminiani and Hailstork. Vivaldi's beloved Four Seasons closes the evening, with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra joined by acclaimed violinist Vadim Gluzman in his Blossom Festival debut.

The Blossom Music Festival season culminates on September 3 & 4 when students from the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music's renowned Music Theatre program return to the stage for a Rogers and Hammerstein favorite: The Sound of Music. The lightly staged musical will be directed by Victoria Bussert, conducted by Andy Einhorn, and feature talented singers aspiring to be the next generation of Broadway stars.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni