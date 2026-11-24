The Cecilia Chorus of New York will present Handel's Judas Maccabaeus. The performance is set for Friday, December 4, 2026, at 8 PM at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tickets start at $20 (including fees) and are available for purchase now.

Handel's Judas Maccabaeus explores themes of truth, morality, courage, and honor through arias and choruses. The Cecilia Chorus of New York will present a streamlined version of the oratorio that emphasizes its dramatic narrative.

Soloists include soprano Brooke Jones, in her Carnegie Hall debut; mezzo-soprano Megan Moore; tenor Matthew Swensen; and bass Alan Williams. Mark Shapiro will conduct.

Brooke Jones

Brooke Jones (she/her) is a soprano from Chesapeake, Virginia, currently in her second year of Professional Voice Studies at Mannes School of Music, where she studies with Amy Burton. She holds a Master of Music from Mannes School of Music and a Bachelor of Music from The Juilliard School. Recent engagements at Mannes include Simone in Kaija Saariaho's La Passion de Simone, the title role in Handel's Alcina, and Steve Reich's Drumming with Sandbox Percussion. With Catapult Opera, she covered the role of Figlia in Alessandro Stradella's San Giovanni Battista. Her performance experience also includes 21st-century works, including the role of Peitho in Kate Soper's Here Be Sirens, Augusta Read Thomas's Of Being Is a Bird with the Mannes American Composers Ensemble, and Joan La Barbara's In the Shadow and Act of the Haunting Place.

Megan Moore

Mezzo-soprano Megan Moore performs in opera, concert, and recital. Her operatic roles include Rosina, Angelina, Donna Elvira, Dorabella, Ariodante, and Sesto. She has appeared with The Metropolitan Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Boston Baroque, Opera Philadelphia, Seattle Opera, and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Moore has collaborated with composers Matthew Aucoin, Jake Heggie, and Tan Dun, among others. She has performed with the National Symphony Orchestra, The English Concert, Seattle Symphony, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Orquesta Filarmónica de Santiago, and Orchestra of St. Luke's. She frequently performs in recital with pianist Francesco Barfoed and founded the Amplify Series for Neurodiversity, a song series that sets texts by primarily nonverbal autistic youth.

Matthew Swensen

American tenor Matthew Swensen's repertoire includes works by Mozart and Bach, as well as recital repertoire. His credits include eight productions at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino under Zubin Mehta, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Daniel Harding, and Franz Welser-Möst; Wagner's Steersman with Jaap van Zweden and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; seasons in the ensemble at Oper Frankfurt; and appearances at Carnegie Hall and Teatro Regio di Torino. His 2026–27 season includes his debut at the Opéra Comique in Mozart's Zaide under Raphaël Pichon, the title role in Handel's Judas Maccabaeus at Carnegie Hall, a recital tour of Italy, Così fan tutte with Kentucky Opera, and Don Giovanni with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.

American bass Alan Williams is the recipient of Santa Fe Opera's 2025 Outstanding First Year Apprentice Award. His 2026–27 season includes appearances with the Metropolitan Opera in Macbeth, Seattle Opera in El último sueño de Frida y Diego, The Washington Chorus in Mozart's Requiem, and his Carnegie Hall debut with The Cecilia Chorus of New York as Simon in Handel's Judas Maccabaeus. Recent engagements include Colline in La bohème with Pittsburgh Opera, Angelotti in Tosca with Des Moines Metro Opera, and performances with the New York Philharmonic and American Symphony Orchestra. A former member of LA Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program, Williams has also appeared with Aspen Music Festival and New York Festival of Song. He holds graduate degrees in voice performance from the University of Michigan and resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Six-time ASCAP Award winner Mark Shapiro is a conductor of choruses, orchestras, and opera. He is Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York, Artistic Director of Cantori New York, Principal Conductor of Marshall Opera, and Conductor Emeritus of the Prince Edward Island Symphony Orchestra, where he served as Music Director for a decade. He has conducted at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Le Poisson Rouge, the Guggenheim and Rubin Museums, Charlottetown's Confederation Centre of the Arts, and the amphitheater at Vaison-la-Romaine, France.

His opera credits include five productions with Juilliard Vocal Arts and appearances with American Opera Projects, Center for Contemporary Opera, Encompass New Opera, Opera Company of Middlebury, and Underworld Opera, as well as the opera programs of Hofstra and Rutgers. He has worked with stage directors Ed Berkeley, Mary Birnbaum, John Giampietro, Crystal Manich, Louisa Muller, and Emma Griffin.

Shapiro has recorded for Albany, Arsis, Da Vinci Classics, Newport Classics, and PGM. Recent albums include instrumental music by Charles Calomiris and works by Philip Glass with Irish violinist Gregory Harrington and Shapiro conducting the Janacek Philharmonic. Radio appearances have included WQXR, WNYC, Minnesota Public Radio, and Sirius.

Shapiro has been a teaching artist with the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Program and teaches conducting at The Juilliard School (Juilliard Extension Division), Mannes (The New School), and Teachers College (Columbia). Each summer, he directs the conducting program of the European American Musical Alliance in Paris. Shapiro is represented by Encompass Arts.

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