The Academy of American Poets Announces First-Ever Winners of the Treehouse Climate Action Poem Prize

The Academy of American Poets is pleased to announce the winners of the first-ever Treehouse Climate Action Poem Prize, which honors exceptional poems that help make real for readers the gravity of the vulnerable state of our environment. The winners were selected by environmentalist Bill McKibben and award-winning poet and author Julia Alvarez from among more than 500 submissions. The prize was launched in partnership with Treehouse Investments, a social impact firm.

The winning poems and poets are:

First place: "Letter to My Great, Great Grandchild" by J.P. Grasser

Oh button, don't go thinking we loved pianos

more than elephants, air conditioning more than air.

We loved honey, just loved it, and went into stores

to smell the sweet perfume of unworn leather shoes.

Did you know, on the coast of Africa, the Sea Rose

and Carpenter Bee used to depend on each other?

The petals only opened for the Middle C their wings

beat, so in the end, we protested with tuning forks.

You must think we hated the stars, the empty ladles,

because they conjured thirst. We didn't. We thanked

them and called them lucky, we even bought the rights

to name them for our sweethearts. Believe it or not,

most people kept plants like pets and hired kids

like you to water them, whenever they went away.

And ice! Can you imagine? We put it in our coffee

and dumped it out at traffic lights, when it plugged up

our drinking straws. I had a dog once, a real dog,

who ate venison and golden yams from a plastic dish.

He was stubborn, but I taught him to dance and play

dead with a bucket full of chicken livers. And we danced

too, you know, at weddings and wakes, in basements

and churches, even when the war was on. Our cars

we mostly named for animals, and sometimes we drove

just to drive, to clear our heads of everything but wind.

Second place: "O" by Claire Wahmanholm

Third place: "My Eighteen-Month-Old Daughter Talks to the Rain as the Amazon Burns" by Dante Di Stefano

First place received $1,000; second place, $750; and third place, $500. In addition, all three poems have been or will be published in the popular Poem-a-Day series, which is distributed to 500,000 readers, on April 25, May 2, and May 9 respectively.

About the first-place poem, judges Bill McKibben and Julia Alvarez said:

"'Letter to my Great, Great Grandchild' is a stirring communiqué both to a specific great great grandchild and to all the children of the future, who might wonder in bafflement: what on earth were our ancestors thinking when they did the damage they have done? The poem's command of voice and tone-a combination of tenderness and ruefulness laced with terror; its many little surprises-the twists and turns that take the reader to unexpected places; as well as technically, the control of the free verse couplet form-is compelling. By alerting us with specific, vivid, intimate instances as to what might be lost in the future, the poem also delivers its letter to the reader's door: what will we do to postpone, if not prevent, the end of earth as our home?"

About the second- and third-place poems, the judges wrote:



"'O' is an original and powerful evocation, using a single letter of the alphabet to name the wonders that are at risk of being no more. The poem conjures up each loss, barely giving us time to recover before the next loss is summoned. Its skillful use of rhythm, the lamentation of sounds, the cornucopia of imagery are a sweeping reminder of how much we stand to lose, a primer of what's to come. The voice is prophetic and unrelenting: a lament, an elegy, and a clarion call to action!"

"'My Eighteen-Month-Old Daughter Talks to the Rain as the Amazon Burns' returns us to an innocence we have lost by immersing us in a child's way of being in the world where larks and rivers and ladybugs are a part of who we are. The poem flows its river of images and moments, metamorphosing into each other, risking tenderness and vulnerability. It invites us to greet and celebrate the smallest of things that require our recognition, the hi-hi of love, while also reminding us that the Amazon is burning. This child's world, and ours, is in the offing."

