The 2022 Virginia International Tattoo

2022 Virginia International Tattoo MARCH ON! AN INTERNATIONAL SPECTACLE OF MUSIC AND MIGHT! Celebrating 25 Years Thursday, April 28, 7:30 pm Friday, April 29, 7:30 pm Saturday, April 30, 7:30 pm Sunday, May 1, 2:30 pm Tickets & More Info: VAFEST.ORG Join us as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary in Signature Tattoo Style - with a triumphant return in 2022, an all-new international cast, a musical tribute to "March King" John Philip Sousa and an emotional celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. The 2022 Tattoo will feature Celtic piping, drumming and dance, resplendent international military bands, a star-spangled spectacle of U.S. and international military bands and a host of performers sure to thrill. We will renew beloved Tattoo traditions including the rousing sing-along service songs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard; the moving grand choir performances of the National Anthem and Amazing Grace; and the majesty of the finale as hundreds of performers fill the vast arena with the sights, sounds and enduring strength that define esprit de corps. More than a show, the Virginia International Tattoo is an experience! Get Your Tickets Now! "Music is the universal language of mankind." ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow What is the Tattoo? Presented annually as part of the Virginia Arts Festival, the term Tattoo evolved from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century when Low Country innkeepers would cry "Doe den tap toe!" - "Turn off the taps!" as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled a return to quarters. At the heart of all Tattoos across the world is a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands. Each and every Tattoo is uniquely different and is influenced by the culture of the country they represent. Fans of these massed spectacles of music and might flock to the world's great Tattoos: the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland, the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland, and the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in Canada. But the greatest Tattoo in the United States, and the most patriotic in the world, is the Virginia International Tattoo.