Television, film star Linda Purl to Bring her Intimate Cabaret to The Green Room 42, 10/17

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

Television, film star Linda Purl to Bring her Intimate Cabaret to The Green Room 42, 10/17The Green Room 42 presents TRY YOUR WINGS featuring Linda Purl with Musical
Director Tedd Firth, Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:00PM. Tickets available
here!

Purl is known to millions for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham's girlfriend, Fonzie's fiancée on Happy Days, Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on The Office, she has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies. Recent roles include recurring on Homeland and Designated Survivor.

Try Your Wings...Taking Flight With Your Dreams explores through the Great American Songbook what can happen when you chase your dreams through such favorites as You Fascinate Me So, Too Darn Hot, I Have Dreamed, Come Fly With Me and more. Solo albums include Alone Together, Out of This World, Midnight Caravan and Up Jumped Spring.

Purchase tickets HERE.



Related Articles

From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Save on Tickets to See SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway
  • Save $20 on SCOTLAND, PA from Roundabout Theatre Company Starring Ryan McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones, More
  • Save 35% on Aaron Posner's Off-Broadway UNCLE VANYA Sort of Adaptation, LIFE SUCKS
  • Save Over $50 on Orchestra Seats to See COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
  • Save on Tickets to See JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway this Winter
  • Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 12/1