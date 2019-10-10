Television, film star Linda Purl to Bring her Intimate Cabaret to The Green Room 42, 10/17

The Green Room 42 presents TRY YOUR WINGS featuring Linda Purl with Musical

Director Tedd Firth, Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:00PM. Tickets available

here!

Purl is known to millions for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham's girlfriend, Fonzie's fiancée on Happy Days, Matlock's daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam's Mom/Steve Carell's girlfriend on The Office, she has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies. Recent roles include recurring on Homeland and Designated Survivor.

Try Your Wings...Taking Flight With Your Dreams explores through the Great American Songbook what can happen when you chase your dreams through such favorites as You Fascinate Me So, Too Darn Hot, I Have Dreamed, Come Fly With Me and more. Solo albums include Alone Together, Out of This World, Midnight Caravan and Up Jumped Spring.

Purchase tickets HERE.





