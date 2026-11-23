Taylor Trensch is set to join the cast of Slanted Floors off-Broadway in the role of “Teddy,” beginning December 5, 2026. Trensch succeeds original cast member Kyle Beltran who will play his final performance on November 30. Performances for Slanted Floors have also extended by seven weeks through January 17, 2027.

Trensch joins Lortel Award nominee Adam Chanler-Berat (“Gossip Girl,” Next to Normal, Mother Russia), who will continue in the role of “Kaplan” through December 13, 2026, and Leland Fowler, who serves as understudy. Additional casting will be announced soon.

In Slanted Floors, Kaplan (Chanler-Berat) and Teddy (Trensch) live in a rent-controlled apartment downtown where they work, gossip, and dream. This one night, you're invited into their home.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Taylor Trensch to Slanted Floors. He's such a dynamic and magnetic talent, and we're looking forward to seeing him bring Teddy to life. Extending through January is a tremendous milestone. We're incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and word of mouth that have brought us here, and excited to give more people the opportunity to experience Slanted Floors with an artist of this caliber,” said the Producers in a joint statement.

Created by Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin (Finn, The Voices in Your Head), Slanted Floors received a 2026 Drama Desk Award nomination for “Unique Theatrical Experience” for its sold-out Greenpoint engagement.

The play is now staged for an audience of 30 at the Astor Place Theatre building (434 Lafayette Street).

The original production team returns and includes Nick Auer (Lighting and Co-Sound Designer), Dan Kuan Peeples (Video and Co-Sound Designer), Isabelle Chirls (Associate Director), Damayanti Wallace (Production Stage Manager), and Caitlin Bebb (Artwork Designer). Additional creative team members include Clint Ramos (Scenic and Costume Designer) and Samantha Shoffner (Set Decorator and Props Design).

The producing team includes Lombardo & Zell Productions (Every Brilliant Thing, Oedipus, Paddington) Patrick Catullo (Merrily We Roll Along, American Utopia), Clint Ramos (Here Lies Love, Maybe Happy Ending, Eclipsed), No Guarantees Productions (Schmigadoon!, Inter Alia), and Associate Producers Shira Friedman and Sandro Lorenzo. General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

About Taylor Trensch

Taylor Trensch (Teddy) most recently starred in the Encores! production of Bat Boy: The Musical at City Center, earning a Drama League Award Nomination. He received a 2025 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Skeets Miller in Lincoln Center's revival of Floyd Collins. He recently starred in the new musical Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM, for which he was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical, and in the new play The Seven Year Disappear opposite Cynthia Nixon at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Broadway credits include: Camelot, Dear Evan Hansen, Hello Dolly!, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Matilda the Musical, and Wicked. Off-Broadway: Bare, Rent. First National Tour: Spring Awakening. Regional: Pioneer Theatre Company, Dallas Theater Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Barrington Stage. TV: Law & Order: SVU, Evil, and Archibald's Next Big Thing (Netflix). Training: Elon University. He can currently be seen as Oliver in season 4 of The Gilded Age on HBO Max. Upcoming: The independent film Playing Shakespeare.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming