Taylor Trensch Addresses BAT BOY’s Future Amid Broadway Shows They’d Be ‘Competing’ With

Will Bat Boy fly onto Broadway? Even Taylor Trensch is wondering.

The actor, who appears as a new footman named Oliver on this season of HBO’s The Gilded Age, was asked about the musical’s future during an interview with New York magazine’s Vulture published Sunday, November 8.

“It’s an amazing question,” the actor, who played the bat child Edgar in last year’s New York City Center gala staging, replied.

“I know the hope is to do it again some point in the future,” he revealed.

Featuring a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe, the musical — which premiered at the Actors’ Gang Theatre in Los Angeles on October 31, 1997, and opened in March 2001 at Off-Broadway’s Union Square Theatre — has gained a cult following over the years.

However, Trensch acknowledged the current state of Broadway, which seems to be relying heavily on star power or familiar titles to sell tickets.

“Because we’re competing with a Broadway landscape where movie stars are also doing Broadway, it feels scary to try to mount a niche show about a half-bat, half-child,” Trensch said.

“Hopefully at some point down the road, we’ll get to do it again,” he said. “I don’t have any current information, but fingers crossed.”

Trensch also noted that if Bat Boy — which tells the story of a half-man, half-bat who learns how to function in society — were to transfer to Broadway, it would run alongside spectacles like Lost Boys.

“None of us fly through the air … yet,” Trensch said jokingly, referring to the Michael Arden-directed musical based on the 1987 horror cult film.

“Maybe that’s what we’re missing,” Trensch added. “We need the full company to be flying. Kerry Butler hoisting me from the fly system.”

If it were to transfer, Trensch — who celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this year — admitted, “I don’t know if my knees can handle it. The older I get, the less time I can spend on all fours. By the time it does happen, I’m sure they’ll find a 19-year-old.”

The highly anticipated New York City Center gala staging released a cast recording in digital and streaming formats earlier this year.

The musical welcomed back original Off-Broadway cast member Kerry Butler to play Meredith Parker — after she originated the role of Meredith’s daughter Shelley.

While there has been buzz about Bat Boy returning to New York City for more than just a concert engagement, no formal announcement has been made.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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