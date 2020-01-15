Taylor Louderman is Holding the Second WRITE OUT LOUD Songwriting Contest for New Writers
Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On, Kinky Boots) wants to give new songwriters the opportunity to collaborate with professionals in the Musical Theater industry. Last year with 500 song submissions Taylor teamed up with Ben Rauhala and Warner Music Group to give musical songwriters the chance to have their original song recorded in-studio, showcased and performed by Taylor and Broadway Alum. Click here to listen and view. This year, producers Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch join the team.
3 Winners Will Receive:
A day in an NYC recording studio (travel not included)
Song distribution on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify
An NYC Showcase Concert with 10 other selected composers
If you think you have what it takes to enter Write Out Loud, click HERE and follow the steps to submit your song online.
They are so excited to hear YOUR ORIGINAL SONGS, and yes, they will listen to all of them!
Deadline for the contest is January 31st, so start composing!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
