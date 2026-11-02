Taran Killam, Bonnie Milligan and Ava Briglia to Star in THE BAD NEWS BEARS: A MUSICAL

Today, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced initial casting for the world premiere of The Bad News Bears: A Musical, a new musical comedy based on the beloved 1976 Paramount Pictures film. The Bad News Bears: A Musical performs February 26–April 4, 2027 at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater.

Actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam will portray 'Morris Buttermaker,' a washed-up former baseball player tasked with coaching a hopelessly inept Little League team. Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels) will portray 'Karen Turner,' a protective and outspoken mother who isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the team's unconventional coach. Broadway veteran Ava Briglia (Matilda the Musical, School of Rock) will portray 'Amanda Turner,' Karen's fiercely competitive daughter and a talented young pitcher who could be the key to turning the team's fortunes around. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Based on the iconic 1976 film written by Bill Lancaster and starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O'Neal, The Bad News Bears: A Musical features book and lyrics by Eric Garcia, music by Brian Feinstein, direction by Sherri Eden Barber and choreography by Steph Paul. The production is presented under arrangement with Paramount Pictures and produced by special arrangement with Kamala Theatricals.

This team still sucks—but now they sing! The Bad News Bears: A Musical follows Morris Buttermaker, a down-on-his-luck former baseball player who reluctantly agrees to coach a ragtag team of Little League misfits. With the help of his talented young pitcher and a team of underdogs who have never quite fit in, Buttermaker discovers that winning isn't always about the scoreboard. Filled with irreverent humor, heart, and an original musical score, this new adaptation brings a fresh perspective to a story about second chances, unlikely friendships, and finding your place on the team.

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