Take a Listen to Comedian and UCB Co-founder Matt Besser on The Three Questions with Andy Richter
Comedian and UCB co-founder Matt Besser talks with Andy Richter about wild improv parties from their early days in Chicago, foraying into stand-up via a college contest, humiliation as a driving force, and overcoming the inertia of being unknown. Plus, Matt discusses the steady escalation of the Upright Citizens Brigade, his new special Pot Humor, and the big picture lessons in comedy he's learned over the years.
Listen Here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/matt-besser/id1468533126?i=1000456541356
